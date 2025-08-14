Donald Trump's BIG warning to Vladimir Putin if Ukraine war doesn't stop after..., says, 'Very severe...'

Donald Trump is poised for a much-anticipated meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin to discuss how to end the war in Ukraine. But what if the war doesn't stop even after then? What is the meeting doesn't yield any results? Here's what the POTUS said.

US President Donald Trump has warned Russia of "very severe" consequences in case it doesn't stop the ongoing war with Russia post-Alaska meet. Speaking to media at the Kennedy Centre on Wednesday, i.e., August 13, Trump said that Russia will face action if it doesn't stop the war after his meeting with President Putin in Alaska.

The reporter asked - “Will Russia face any consequences if Vladimir Putin does not agree to stop the war after your meeting on Friday?” "Yes, they will", Trump replied, adding that these consequences would range from tariffs to sanctions."I don't have to say. There will be severe consequences".

During the interaction, POTUS further added that if the first meeting goes well, he will pitch for a second one involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The remarks come ahead of Trump's much-anticipated meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately, and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin, and President Zelensky and myself, if they'd like to have me there," said Trump.

Earlier, Trump held a virtual meeting with European leaders, during which French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the US President was prioritising a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. In the same meeting, Ukrainian President Zelensky attacked Putin, saying he “is bluffing” ahead of the planned summit with Trump.

The Ukrainian President further claimed that Putin “is trying to apply pressure ... on all sectors of the Ukrainian front” as part of an attempt to show that Russia is “capable of occupying all of Ukraine.”