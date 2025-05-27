With the US government revoking visas without prior notice, citing various reasons such as protests, traffic violations and other infractions, there has been considerable uncertainty and anxiety among international students.

The United States has issued a stern warning to international students, including those from India, relating to visa terms. This advisory comes amid growing concerns over student visa violations and mass deportations.

The US Embassy in India on Tuesday released a message to students currently enrolled in educational institutions in the US. “If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas,” the statement read.

The embassy stressed the importance of maintaining student status and adhering to visa conditions at all times. “Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” it added.

If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues. pic.twitter.com/34wJ7nkip0 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) May 27, 2025

With the US government revoking visas without prior notice, citing various reasons such as protests, traffic violations and other infractions, there has been considerable uncertainty and anxiety among international students, particularly Indians, who are the second-largest group of international students in the US.

International students are also worried about the potential impact of the Trump administration's plan to eliminate the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows students to work in the US after graduating.