WORLD

Donald Trump's BIG warning to Hamas if Gaza peace deal not accepted: 'Complete obliteration'

In view of his 20-point Gaza peace plan, US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, i.e., October 5, warned Hamas that it will face "complete obliteration" if it refuses to give up power and control of Gaza.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 09:16 PM IST

US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
In view of his 20-point Gaza peace plan, US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, i.e., October 5, warned Hamas that it will face "complete obliteration" if it refuses to give up power and control of Gaza. While speaking to news outlet CNN, Trump highlighted that he expects to know soon whether Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group, is committed to peace. 

When asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on board with ending the bombing in Gaza, Trump told CNN, "Yes on Bibi." Earlier, too, Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas to move quickly towards the peace proposal or else "all bets will be off". 

In a social media post, Trump thanked Israel for temporarily stopping the bombing in Gaza and giving the peace deal a chance to be completed. The US President also warned he would not tolerate delays in his bid to broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. 

"I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off," Trump said, adding, "I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!"

'All hell will break out'

Previously, Trump had granted Hamas a Sunday deadline to accept the deal or 'all hell will break out'. "I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE." He also urged Israel to “immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!”

Trump's peace plan

Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan proposes an immediate ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages within 72 hours, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Once both sides agree, full humanitarian aid would be sent into Gaza to assist those affected. Moreover, the deal also calls for Hamas to step down from power in Gaza. 

