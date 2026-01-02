FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Donald Trump's BIG update on his health concerns, blames...for bruised hands; says 'I want...'

Donald Trump dismissed health concerns in a media interview, saying bruises on his hand are due to daily aspirin use and denying claims he falls asleep in public. The 79-year-old said his health is “perfect,” clarified recent medical tests, and called scrutiny overblown.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 09:46 AM IST

Donald Trump's BIG update on his health concerns, blames...for bruised hands; says 'I want...'
Former US President Donald Trump has pushed back against renewed questions about his health, insisting that he is in excellent condition despite visible bruising on his hand and speculation about his alertness during public appearances. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump expressed irritation over what he described as repeated scrutiny of his physical well-being.

Bruising Explained as Medication Side Effect

Addressing photos that have circulated showing marks on his hand, Trump said the bruises are linked to his daily use of aspirin. According to him, the medication is taken to help thin his blood, which can make bruising more noticeable even after minor contact. He added that he sometimes covers the marks with makeup or a bandage when the area gets hit or scraped.

Trump also offered a specific explanation for one incident, saying the bruise occurred when Attorney General Pam Bondi accidentally struck the back of his hand with her ring during a high-five. He dismissed suggestions that the marks point to any serious medical issue.

Denial of Public Drowsiness

Questions have also been raised after Trump appeared to have difficulty keeping his eyes open during certain meetings, including a widely discussed Oval Office appearance late last year. Trump rejected claims that he falls asleep in public, saying he has never required much sleep.

He described such moments as brief periods of rest rather than dozing off, explaining that closing his eyes helps him relax. Trump suggested that photos capturing him mid-blink are often misinterpreted as signs of fatigue.

Clarifying Medical Tests and Hearing Claims

Trump also addressed reports suggesting he underwent an MRI scan in October. He clarified that he had a CT scan instead, noting that it is a quicker and more routine imaging test. He further denied any suggestion that he has hearing difficulties.

Political Context and Lifestyle Habits

The discussion around Trump’s health comes against the backdrop of his past criticism of former President Joe Biden, whom he frequently labelled as 'Sleepy Joe.' Observers have pointed out the contrast between those remarks and the current attention on Trump’s own stamina.

Trump has previously acknowledged that he does not follow a traditional exercise routine, aside from playing golf, and has openly spoken about his preference for fast food. Still, he maintained in the interview that his health remains 'perfect' and that concerns raised by critics are overblown.

As public attention remains fixed on his physical condition, Trump continues to dismiss doubts, framing them as repetitive and politically motivated rather than medically grounded.

