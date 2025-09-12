Donald Trump's BIG statement on strained ties with India amid tariff war: 'Not an easy thing...'

US President Donald Trump, on Friday, i.e., September 12, admitted that the 50 percent tariff on India for its crude oil business with Russia had strained the ties between the two nations.

US President Donald Trump, on Friday, i.e., September 12, admitted that the 50 percent tariff on India for its crude oil business with Russia had strained the ties between the two nations. "Look, India was their (Russia's) biggest customer. I put a 50% tariff on India because they're buying oil from Russia. That's not an easy thing to do," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

India has witnessed outrage over Trump's imposition of tariffs against the country over its purchases of oil from Russia. "That's a big deal. And it causes a rift with India," Trump told Fox News. According to a report by NDTV, the ties between India and the US were soured by Trump's trade war, with talks on tariffs collapsing after New Delhi resisted opening its vast agricultural and dairy sectors.

Trump's tariff war

Donald Trump, back in August, first imposed a 25 percent tariff on India. Later, he doubled the tariffs on New Delhi to 50 percent as "punishment" for its continued purchases of Russian oil, as Washington works towards ending the war in Ukraine. President Trump, on Tuesday, i.e., stated his administration is continuing negotiations to address trade barriers with India.

Meanwhile, Sergio Gor, Trump's pick for ambassador to India, said that he expected progress when India's commerce minister visits Washington next week. "I will make it a top priority to ensure that they're pulled in our direction, not away from us," Gor said.

Gor further noted that Trump has an incredible relationship with PM Modi. "Our President has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, which is unique. If you've noticed, when he goes after other nations, he tends to go after their leaders for putting us in that position and for the United States imposing those tariffs. When the President has been critical of India, he goes out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship..."

