Donald Trump's BIG statement on his chances of getting Nobel Peace Prize: 'Nobody in the history has...'

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, i.e., October 8, shed light on the prospects of him winning the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he had "no idea" and that "they'll find a reason not to give the prize to him". Trump, who has been clamouring for the peace prize, highlighted, according to him, his administration's record in resolving global conflicts.
Asked by a journalist whether or not he will win the peace prize, the US President said that his administration has "resolved seven wars". "I have no idea... Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth. I think we'll end up settling the Russia situation... I don't think anybody in history has settled that many. But perhaps they'll find a reason not to give it to me," Trump said.
On multiple occasions, including post the India-Pakistan conflict, Trump has said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for doing what he says "nobody has done". The US President has made several claims about settling multiple conflicts, including India-Pakistan, Thailand-Cambodia, Armenia-Azerbaijan, Israel-Iran and DRC-Rwanda among others.
Interestingly, Trump was nominated for the prize during his first term but failed to win. The announcement of this year's peace prize is scheduled for tomorrow, i.e., October 10, in Oslo, Norway.