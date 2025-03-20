Amid the ongoing trade war between the United States and Canada, US President Donald Trump said that the latter country is one of the "nastiest one" to deal with.

Amid the ongoing trade war between the United States and Canada, US President Donald Trump said that the latter country is one of the "nastiest one" to deal with. The trade tensions between the two countries surfaced as the US imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and alumininum, which in turn hit back with retaliatory tariffs.

In a conversation with Fox News, Trump said, "I deal with every country, indirectly or directly. One of the nastiest countries to deal with is Canada”.

Speaking about the former Canadian Prime Minister, he continued, "Now, this was Trudeau — good old Justin. I call him 'Governor Trudeau.' His people were nasty and they weren't telling the truth".

President Trump further claimed that Canada imposed "tremendous" charges on the US. "They say, 'we don't charge'. Well, they do. They charge tremendous. They charge us with numbers that are crazy", he said.

Apart from this, President Trump has also expressed his desire to make Canada the 51st state. When asked why he is "tougher" on Canada than their other "adversaries”, he said, "Only because it's meant to be our 51st state."