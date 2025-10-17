Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war with China: 'They forced me to...'

US President Donald Trump has said that the "high tariffs on China are not sustainable". "It’s not sustainable," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business, adding, "they forced me to do that".

US President Donald Trump has said that the "high tariffs on China are not sustainable". "It’s not sustainable," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business, a clip of which aired on Friday, i.e., October 17. "But that’s what the number is, it’s probably not, you know, it could stand, but they forced me to do that", he added.

After China's Xi Jinping announced new export controls on rare earth minerals -- vital to US industries -- Trump unveiled a sweeping new tariff package, announcing an additional 100 percent duty on Chinese imports, bringing the total tariff burden on goods from China to 130 percent.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, "In response to China's export control on rare earths and related items, the United States will impose a tariff of 100 per cent on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying."

He also revealed that the US would implement "export controls on all critical software" starting November 1, accusing Beijing of adopting an "unprecedented and hostile" position in trade relations.In response, a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce warned that "willful threats of high tariffs are not the right way to get along with China," asserting that while Beijing does not seek a trade war, it is "not afraid of it either."

Trump likely to meet Xi

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday expressed confidence about progress in trade discussions with China, highlighting that US President Donald Trump still plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping "in the near future," with the meeting expected to take place at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this month.

With inputs from ANI