Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war, says, 'We have lost India, Russia to...'

US President Donald Trump, on Friday, i.e., September 5, launched a fresh salvo amid the ongoing tariff war. He claimed that India and Russia appear to have been "lost" to China, following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China's Tianjin this week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, from the SCO Summit, with the caption, "Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

Trump's tariff war

In August, Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on India as he accused New Delhi of "fueling the Ukraine war" by engaging in crude oil business with Russia. However, his move triggered sharp criticism within the country, with several lawmakers accusing the president of "singling out India while sparing China and other major buyers of Russian crude."

The House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats said in a social media post that Trump’s policy was “hurting Americans & sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process,”. "It’s almost like it’s not about Ukraine at all", it said.

Meanwhile, India has maintained its stance, defending its energy purchases from Russia as driven by national interest and market dynamics. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the government "won't compromise on national interests".

SCO Summit

Earlier this week, PM Narendra Modi landed in China to attend the SCO Summit and hold bilateral talks with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Putin amid a complex trade scenario triggered by Trump's tariffs. The three leaders exchanged handshakes, hugs, and smiles. Analysts believe it was not a mere show of camaraderie. A Russia-India-China troika has emerged that may impact not only the political dynamics and geostrategic scenario of South Asia but the whole world as well. Pertinent to note that the SCO Summit was held in the Chinese city of Tianjin at a time when India-US relations had already hit rock bottom.

