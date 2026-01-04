FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'

NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR from IPL 2026, says, 'If you are...'

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by THIS date as Chief Secretary SP Goyal sets deadline

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era

Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

HomeWorld

WORLD

US Strikes Venezuela: Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing President Nicolas Maduro: 'We're going to...'

Donald Trump said the US will run Venezuela indefinitely after Nicolás Maduro’s capture, overseeing a future transition and placing US oil companies in control of energy infrastructure. He praised a covert military operation, saying Caracas was darkened and no US troops or equipment were lost.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 07:53 AM IST

US Strikes Venezuela: Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing President Nicolas Maduro: 'We're going to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States would assume direct control over Venezuela for an unspecified period after the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, arguing that an extended presence was necessary to ensure stability and prevent a return to past political turmoil.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said Washington would oversee the country until it determined that a transition of power could occur without risk.

'We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,' he said. 'We don't want to be involved with having someone else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years. So we are going to run the country.'

He added that there was no fixed timeline for handing authority back to Venezuelan leadership, stressing that US officials would remain until they were confident the next administration would act in the public interest.
'We're going to stay until such time as the proper transition can take place,' he said.

Oil Industry to Be Placed Under US Companies

Trump also announced plans to grant US oil firms control over Venezuela’s energy sector, saying American companies would provide the capital and expertise needed to restore production and infrastructure.

'We're going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,' he said.

According to Trump, the move would revive an industry that has suffered years of underinvestment while generating revenue intended to benefit the Venezuelan economy.

Military Operation Praised

Trump strongly defended the US military operation that resulted in Maduro’s detention, describing it as highly sophisticated and effective. He said parts of Caracas were plunged into darkness during the mission, which he portrayed as evidence of American technological superiority.

'No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday,' he said.
'It was dark, the lights of Caracas were largely turned off due to a certain expertise that we have,' he added. 'It was dark and it was deadly.'

He emphasised that the mission concluded without American casualties or equipment losses.
'If you had seen what I saw last night, you would have been very impressed,' he said. 'Not a single American service member was killed and not a single piece of American equipment was lost.'

Trump said the operation involved extensive use of US aircraft and helicopters, carried out in coordination with law enforcement, and claimed Venezuelan military capabilities had been effectively neutralised.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR from IPL 2026, says, 'If you are...'
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR
Russia's FIRST reaction to US striking Venezuela, asks Trump to...; says, 'We strongly urge to...'
Russia's FIRST reaction to US striking Venezuela, asks Trump to...; says...
US Strikes Venezuela: Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing President Nicolas Maduro: 'We're going to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
US Strikes Venezuela: Captured President Nicholas Maduro arrives in New York City, to be detained in Brooklyn’s federal jail
US Strikes Venezuela: Captured President Nicholas Maduro arrives in New York Cit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement