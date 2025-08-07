Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajiv Rai opens up on Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon's romance during Mohra: 'There’s no question about it...'

Donald Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going to see...'

Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Ukraine war, says US tariff on India on buying Russian oil influenced....

Amid 'GAY' airport code row, a look at other odd codes including OMG, LOL, POO, and many more

Drunk Pakistani businessman threatens to rape flight attendant, SHOCKING video surfaces

Uorfi Javed claims Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are her friends now: 'Karol G followed me...'

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump's tariffs on India cause concerns in US

Viral video shows woman mocking Rapido driver’s body, faces backlash online

Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days; couple thanks Mumbai Police

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajiv Rai opens up on Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon's romance during Mohra: 'There’s no question about it...'

Rajiv Rai opens up on Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon's romance during Mohra

Donald Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going to see...'

Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going...'

Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Ukraine war, says US tariff on India on buying Russian oil influenced....

Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Ukraine war, says US tariff on India...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...

This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th

From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going to see...'

According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an 'unusual and extraordinary threat' to the US.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 06:50 AM IST

Donald Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going to see...'

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hinted that more "secondary sanctions" could be imposed shortly after US President announced an additional 25 percent against India in response to India being singled out for these additional sanctions.

On being asked, 'Indian officials have said that there are other countries that are buying Russian oil, like China, for instance. Why are you singling India out for these additional sanctions', US President Donald Trump said, "It's only been 8 hours. So let's see what happens. You're going to see a lot more...You're going to see so much secondary sanctions, " Trump told reporters during a press briefing in White House.

He also hinted that US administation could impose "more" similar sanctions on China.

On being asked, 'On the Indian penalties, do you have any similar plans to enact more tariffs on China', US President Donald Trump says, "Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen."

On wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India.

According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 per cent. While the initial duty comes into effect on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

Following this announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its response, termed the US's move as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", declaring that New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests."
In an official statement, the MEA said, "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," the statement added."We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the MEA stressed. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders de
Who is Chikki Panday? The Mumbai Businessman, Policy Advisor, and Education Advocate
Chikki Panday: Mumbai Businessman, Policy Advisor, and Education Advocate
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer’s...: 'Wound on our soul'
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer’s...
Why have US and EU singled out India on Russian imports? MEA calls it double standards as...
Why have US and EU singled out India on Russian imports? MEA calls it ...
Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi vibes'
Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi vibes'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...
Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat
From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary
5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE