US President Donald Trump has revealed that a group of “very wealthy people” is preparing to buy TikTok. The announcement came during an interview with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. Trump said that while he cannot yet name the buyers, more information will be revealed in about two weeks. “We have a buyer for TikTok… I’ll need probably China approval and I think President Xi will probably do it… It’s a group of very wealthy people,” he stated.

The news comes at a time when the fate of TikTok in the US remains uncertain. A US law passed in 2024 requires TikTok to shut down its operations in the country by January 19, 2025, unless Chinese parent company ByteDance sells its US business or makes major progress toward a sale.

The current deadline for the sale is September 17, but Trump hinted that he is open to giving TikTok more time. "If it requires an extension, I'd be happy to extend it," he said in an earlier interview with NBC News.

Trump’s renewed involvement with TikTok has drawn attention, especially from the younger generation who largely support the app. Many praised his efforts to prevent a ban, with users on X (formerly Twitter) reacting positively to the update.

“Would be huge if TikTok were in American hands as well. It needs to happen!” one user posted. Another speculated, “Elon is probably one of them,” suggesting Elon Musk might be part of the buyer group. “Better we own it than China,” a third user added, while another said, “TikTok will survive. There will be a buyer. It’s happening.”

Trump also admitted he had a soft spot for the platform. “I have a small warm place in my heart for TikTok,” he told NBC News.

The US government has been pushing for an American company to take control of TikTok to address national security concerns. While no official buyer has been confirmed, Trump’s latest comments suggest a deal could be on the horizon, with only China’s approval standing in the way.