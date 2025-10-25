Donald Trump's BIG plan to ramp up pressure on Russia; to impose new sanctions to hit key sectors

As part of Donald Trump's continued efforts to bring Russia to the negotiation table on the ongoing war in Ukraine, the US administration has drawn up a fresh set of sanctions on Moscow, which will impact key sectors of the country's economy.

As part of Donald Trump's continued efforts to bring Russia to the negotiation table on the ongoing war in Ukraine, the US administration has drawn up a fresh set of sanctions on Moscow, which will impact key sectors of the country's economy. The aim is to exert pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, a US official familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters.

The move signifies Washington's readiness to tighten the screws further to pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Earlier, President Trump imposed santions on key Russian oil companies, earlier this week. As per sources, the US plans to target Russia's banking sector and oil infrastructure, areas viewed as crucial to Moscow's war financing.

US sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft

Previously, the Trump-led administration announced sanctions on major oil firms Lukoil and Rosneft, leading to global oil prices soaring by more than USD 2 and prompting major buyers including India and China to look for alternatives.

Meanwhile, news agency Reuters cited a senior US official as saying that Washington would prefer European allies to take the next significant move, whether through new sanctions or tariffs. However, he added that Trump may pause briefly to gauge Moscow's response to the latest measures.