Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to be on high alert, orders evacuations, NDRF...
Satish Shah death: Rajesh Kumar aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rosesh admits 'I have lost my father', calls late actor's demise 'a big loss': 'I still cannot process'
Satish Shah death: When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rajesh Kumar aka Roshesh talked about being 'ragged, bullied' by late actor, had said, 'I had tears in my eyes'
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W live on TV, online?
Bihar elections 2025: BOLD promises by Tej Pratap Yadav, who filed nominations from Mahua, 'Cricket stadium will be built in constituency,...India-Pakistan match...'
Satish Shah death: Veteran actor’s last reunion with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast goes viral after his death
Donald Trump's BIG plan to ramp up pressure on Russia; to impose new sanctions to hit key sectors
Aniruddhacharya calls Darwin’s theory ‘irrelevant’ in India: ‘Uske yahan kisi ka baap...’
Bihar elections 2025: Amit Shah's sweeping jibe at Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, says, 'If Lalu-Rabri...'
BCCI issues FIRST statement after two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore: 'Brings disrepute...'
WORLD
As part of Donald Trump's continued efforts to bring Russia to the negotiation table on the ongoing war in Ukraine, the US administration has drawn up a fresh set of sanctions on Moscow, which will impact key sectors of the country's economy.
As part of Donald Trump's continued efforts to bring Russia to the negotiation table on the ongoing war in Ukraine, the US administration has drawn up a fresh set of sanctions on Moscow, which will impact key sectors of the country's economy. The aim is to exert pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, a US official familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters.
The move signifies Washington's readiness to tighten the screws further to pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Earlier, President Trump imposed santions on key Russian oil companies, earlier this week. As per sources, the US plans to target Russia's banking sector and oil infrastructure, areas viewed as crucial to Moscow's war financing.
Previously, the Trump-led administration announced sanctions on major oil firms Lukoil and Rosneft, leading to global oil prices soaring by more than USD 2 and prompting major buyers including India and China to look for alternatives.
Meanwhile, news agency Reuters cited a senior US official as saying that Washington would prefer European allies to take the next significant move, whether through new sanctions or tariffs. However, he added that Trump may pause briefly to gauge Moscow's response to the latest measures.