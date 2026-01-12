FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Iran Protests: Donald Trump claims Persian nation seeks...as death toll rises above 500; Reza Pahlavi calls for nationwide...

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump's BIG move on Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's capture, declares himself as...; makes push for Greenland 'takeover'

President Donald Trump posted a digitally altered image claiming he is 'Acting President of Venezuela' after Maduro’s capture, sparking international controversy. He also renewed calls for US control of Greenland, drawing criticism from Denmark and Arctic leaders over sovereignty and security conc

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 11:37 AM IST

President Donald Trump posted a digitally altered image on Truth Social suggesting he is the 'Acting President of Venezuela' after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by US forces. The image mimicked a Wikipedia entry with Trump’s official portrait and title, but this claim has no legal basis and does not reflect constitutional authority in Venezuela.

Venezuela’s Succession and Trump Comments

Following Maduro’s capture on January 3, Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice designated Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as acting president to ensure continuity of governance under the Venezuelan constitution. The U.S. government’s statements about 'running' Venezuela during the transition have raised questions about Washington’s intent and respect for sovereignty. Trump also said the US would help stabilise Venezuela and 'get the oil flowing.' Officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, later clarified that Washington does not plan to directly govern the country.

Maduro has contested his detention and is fighting legal proceedings in a US federal court, arguing that his removal violates international law and sovereign immunity.

Trump’s Greenland Remarks Stir Tension With Allies

In addition to his controversial post about Venezuela, Trump has renewed calls for the United States to take control of Greenland, a resource-rich autonomous territory of Denmark. Trump insists that the US needs Greenland for national security and to prevent Russian or Chinese influence in the Arctic, saying Washington will act 'whether they like it or not' if necessary.

His stance has been met with strong opposition from Denmark and Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the situation as a 'decisive moment,' while Greenland’s political leaders have repeatedly rejected any suggestion that the island could become part of the United States, affirming that they want to determine their own future as Greenlanders.

European governments have rallied in support of Denmark, warning that unilateral US action could strain NATO relations and undermine alliance unity. Nordic diplomats have also dismissed US claims of foreign military vessels near Greenland as unfounded.

Broader Geopolitical Implications

Trump’s comments reflect a more assertive US foreign policy stance that has alarmed allies and prompted debate over the use of military, diplomatic, or economic measures to assert influence abroad. While Washington continues to emphasise security concerns, many European and Arctic leaders stress respect for international law, sovereignty, and self-determination in territorial affairs.

