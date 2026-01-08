FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump's BIG claim: US President says Venezuela to buy 'only' American-made products from...

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said that the purchases would include American agri products, medicines, medical devices and equipment to improve the electric grid and energy facilities, amongst other things.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 07:52 AM IST

Donald Trump's BIG claim: US President says Venezuela to buy 'only' American-made products from...
President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that Venezuela would be restricted to purchasing only American-made products, using funds from what the US views as a new oil agreement. This was presented as a strategic shift designed to help both countries.

“Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American Made Products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal," Trump mentioned in a post on his Truth Social platform.\

The President praised the decision as "a wise choice," further commenting that it would be "a very good thing for the people of Venezuela, and the United States."

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said that the purchases would include American agri products, medicines, medical devices and equipment to improve the electric grid and energy facilities, amongst other things.

What Donald Trump exactly say?

"I have just been informed that Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American Made Products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal. These purchases will include, among other things, American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment to improve Venezuela's Electric Grid and Energy Facilities. In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner - A wise choice, and a very good thing for the people of Venezuela, and the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", he said on Truth Social.

The statement by Trump comes days after the US launched a "large-scale strike" in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas to capture the country's now former President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores on Saturday.

Maduro and Flores were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York, and are currently facing trial.

Following their capture, Delcy Rodriguez, the Vice President of Venezuela under Maduro, officially assumed the role of the country's acting president, according to CNN.

US to hold significant leverage over Venezuela's interim government

Earlier on Wednesday during a White House press briefing, Leavitt said that the Trump Administration is in "close correspondence" with Venezuela's interim leaders and stressed that their decisions continue to be shaped by American engagement and influence.

"The Trump Administration is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela. We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now... Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States," Leavitt said.

Earlier, Trump had also stated that the interim authorities in Venezuela would turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States and noted that while the oil will be sold at its market price, the money will be controlled by Trump to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.

(With ANI inputs)

