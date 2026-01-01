FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Donald Trump’s BIG claim on tariffs says, 'US sees record investment...'

Donald Trump claimed US tariffs have sparked record investment by encouraging companies to manufacture domestically. Meanwhile, the US Treasury imposed fresh sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector, targeting firms and vessels accused of funding President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 08:20 AM IST

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that his tariff-driven trade policies have triggered an unprecedented wave of investment into the United States. In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday (local time), Trump said the country has attracted record-breaking investment, surpassing all other nations, including China.

According to Trump, the primary reason behind this surge is the absence of tariffs on domestically manufactured goods. He argued that companies are increasingly choosing to build factories and expand operations within the US to avoid trade barriers, resulting in large-scale industrial growth across the country.

Trump described the scale of new business activity as historic, stating that factories and commercial facilities are being established nationwide at levels never witnessed before. He framed this development as a major economic achievement for the country and credited tariffs as the central factor driving this shift in corporate behaviour.

Treasury Department Tightens Sanctions on Venezuela

On the same day, the United States Department of the Treasury announced new sanctions targeting Venezuela’s oil sector as part of a renewed effort to pressure President Nicolás Maduro’s government. The sanctions apply to four companies involved in Venezuelan oil operations, as well as four oil tankers that have been designated as blocked property.

US officials stated that these companies and vessels are accused of playing a role in transporting Venezuelan oil in ways that violate existing sanctions. The action is intended to disrupt revenue streams that the Maduro government relies on to sustain its operations.

US Accuses Maduro of Illicit Activities

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measures reflect the Trump administration’s stance against what it considers an illegitimate government in Venezuela. He alleged that the Maduro regime benefits financially from oil exports while contributing to the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.

The sanctions announcement reiterated Trump’s long-standing accusation that Maduro leads a “narco-terrorist” regime, a claim the Venezuelan government has repeatedly denied.

Focus on Venezuela’s 'Shadow Fleet'

US authorities also highlighted concerns over a network of vessels known as a “shadow fleet,” which they say is used to bypass international sanctions. Some of the newly sanctioned tankers are believed to be part of this system, enabling oil shipments that provide critical funding to the Venezuelan government.

The Treasury Department warned that entities involved in Venezuela’s oil trade continue to face significant legal and financial risks, signalling that enforcement actions against sanctions evasion will remain a priority.

