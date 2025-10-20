FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens India of ‘massive tariffs’ if…

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a statement clarifying India's stance on energy sourcing, emphasizing that the country's import policies are guided by the objective of safeguarding the interests of Indian consumers.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 09:13 AM IST

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that India will stop buying oil from Russia, repeating his assertion for the third time in five days. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing." This statement has sparked controversy, with India denying any conversation between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

India denies Trump-Modi conversation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a statement clarifying India's stance on energy sourcing, emphasizing that the country's import policies are guided by the objective of safeguarding the interests of Indian consumers. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has denied any conversation between PM Modi and Trump, saying, "I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders."

Trump has warned India of "massive tariffs" if it continues to buy Russian oil, stating, "But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that." This remark coincides with ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US, with Trump having imposed 50% tariffs on Indian imports, citing India's oil trade with Russia.

Trump's previous claims

Trump had previously claimed that PM Modi assured him India would stop buying Russian oil, describing it as "a big step." He had also stated that the change wouldn't happen immediately but would occur "within a short period of time" as it was "a little bit of a process." During a bilateral lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump repeated the claim, saying, "Well, India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore."

India's energy policy

India has defended its energy policy, emphasizing the need to safeguard consumer interests in a volatile energy scenario. The country's import policies aim to ensure stable energy prices and secure supplies, with a focus on diversifying energy sourcing. The MEA has stated that India's energy cooperation with the US has expanded steadily over the past decade, with ongoing discussions to deepen cooperation

