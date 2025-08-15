'Putin, Zelenskyy will make peace': Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Russian President

As US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are poised for a meeting in Alaska to discuss how to end the war in Ukraine, the former has made a big announcement, saying...

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he would like to see a second meeting between between his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Alaska. "I would say that tomorrow, all I want to do is set the table for the next meeting, which should happen shortly. I'd like to see it actually happen, maybe in Alaska," Trump said.

"I think President Putin will make peace and President Zelensky will make peace," he added.

According to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, Trump and Putin will meet one-on-one on Friday, i.e., August 15, in Alaska before holding a joint press conference.

'Very severe consequences if...'

Earlier, Donald Trump had warned that he would impose "very severe consequences" if Russia doesn't stop the war even after the Alaska meet. Meanwhile, the US President has said that he hoped to use the Friday meet to set up a "quick second meeting" involving the Ukrainian President.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday, i.e., August 13, warned that Washington could increase the secondary tariffs on India if "things don't go well" between the two leaders in Alaska. We've put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could if things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up."

Initially, Trump had announced a 25 percent tariff on India. Later, he announced an additional 25 percent tariff on New Delhi, taking the total levy to 50 percent. Trump cited India's reported business with Russia as a reason to impose additional sanctions.