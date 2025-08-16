Donald Trump's BIG announcement after high-stakes Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin, says, 'If all works out well...'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, i.e., August 16, announced he would host his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Oval Office in Washington on Monday. This comes after his much-anticipated talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Let's discuss.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, i.e., August 16, announced he would host his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Oval Office in Washington on Monday. Earlier today, Trump laid out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin who landed in Alaska for high-stakes meeting with him on how to pause or resolve war in Ukraine.

Notably, the Russian President arrived in the States for the first time in a decade and for the first time in Alaska. Although the two leaders didn't provide details on any concrete breakthrough achieved through the meeting, they did say the meeting was quite "productive".

“President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., Oval Office, on Monday afternoon,” Trump posted on Truth Social, adding, “If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin.” Pitching for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the US President added, "The best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement".

What did Zelenskyy say?

In his first remarks following the high-stakes meeting between Trump and Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a “long and substantive” call with Trump following the Alaska talks. The Ukrainian President expressed gratitude towards his US counterpart, stating the Washington meeting would be used to “discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war.”

'No deal until there's a deal'

Post the Alaska talks, Trump announced "no deal until there's deal", after Putin claimed that the two leaders had discussed in detail an understanding on Ukraine and warned Europe not to “torpedo the nascent progress". Although the two leaders did not make an official announcement involving a concrete agreement from the talks, they said the meeting was "productive".

Meanwhile, Donald Trump conceded that "we haven't quite got there", declaring the next steps would be discussed with President Zelenskyy and NATO leaders. However, the US President did acknowledge that he and Putin had made some significant progress towards resolving the hostilities in Ukraine but provided no details on the same. “I believe we had a very productive meeting,” Trump said. “We haven’t quite got there, but we’ve made some headway. So, there’s no deal until there’s a deal.”