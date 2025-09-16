Donald Trump's attempt to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook fails ahead of key rate vote; what happens next?

Donald Trump's bid to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook comes amid his push for swift interest rate cuts, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials have resisted.

In a major development, US President Donald Trump's bid to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook was rebuffed by a US appeals court on Monday. The decision has left the Trump administration with a few hours to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court if it hopes to block Cook from attending the Fed's policy meeting.



US court declines Trump's attempt to fire Lisa Cook

The US appeals court declined to allow Donald Trump to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who took the oath of office to serve as a member of the Fed board in 2022 under the Biden administration. Trump's move is the first time a president has pursued such action since the central bank's founding in 1913, which threatens the Fed's longstanding independence. The court ruled 2-1 that Trump's reasons might not be enough to justify removing Cook under the law. The two judges who agreed were appointed by President Joe Biden, while the dissenting judge was appointed by Trump. This decision means Cook can stay in her position for now.

What happens next?

Donald Trump's bid to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook comes amid his push for swift interest rate cuts, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials have resisted. Trump accused Cook of making false statements on mortgage agreements, posting a letter on social media that criticised her "competence and trustworthiness as a financial regulator" due to alleged "gross negligence in financial transactions". This move has sparked debate about the Fed's independence, with the court's decision to allow Cook to stay on highlighting the challenges Trump faces in influencing monetary policy decisions.

According to the AP, the Trump administration is expected to quickly turn to the Supreme Court in a last-ditch bid to oust Lisa Cook. The Trump administration only has hours to appeal to the US Supreme Court if it hopes to block Cook from attending the Fed's policy meeting, which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If Cook stays, she will participate in the Fed's policy meeting, where a 25-basis-point cut in interest rates is expected to shore up a cooling labour market. The Fed's decision on interest rates will be closely watched, and Cook's vote will likely align with Chair Jerome Powell's stance on maintaining steady interest rates. Meanwhile, Stephen Miran, Trump's nominee to the Fed board, has been confirmed by the Senate, which could potentially shift the balance of power within the Fed in the future.



