Donald Trump's aide's BIG statement amid ongoing tensions with India, says, 'PM Modi, President Trump will surely...'

As the H-1B visa fee hike and reciprocal tariffs continue to sour the ties between India and the United States, a senior State Department official has attempted a balancing act, stating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump share a "very, very positive relationship" and that the two will "surely meet". The US official also highlighted that planning is underway for the next Quad Summit, likely to be held either later this year or in early 2026.

'A very, very positive relationship'

India is slated to host leaders from the US, Japan, and Australia for the Quad summit. In 2024, the summit was held in Delaware, US. In a conversation with news agency PTI, the US official said, "In terms of meetings coming soon, I certainly don't want to get ahead of announcing anything for the President, but I'm sure you'll see the two (PM Modi and President Trump) meet."

"They have a very, very positive relationship. We've got a Quad Summit, we're working on planning, so at some point that will happen, if not this year, early next year. Working on the dates of that," he added. The official also added that the ongoing engagements between the US and India are "incredibly positive", adding "continuous positive developments" are expected in the coming months.

Referring to Trump's phone call on PM Modi's birthday, the official noted that the exchange between the two leaders was "incredibly positive". “We have differences. It's been clear over the last few weeks that we've been working through some differences, particularly when it comes to trade and the purchase of Russian oil. We're working through those,” he said.

'Frank with our friends'

Speaking about the ongoing tensions between India and the States, the official noted that President Trump is "not shy when it comes to expressing frustration with countries". "We're frank with our friends and we see India as a good friend and as a partner, and as really a partner of the future", said the US official.

