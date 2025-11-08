Donald Trump's aide recalls moment he gave go-ahead for strikes on Iranian nuclear sites: 'Go get my phone...'

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recounted the moment when President Donald Trump gave the go-ahead for strikes on Iran's nuclear-linked facilities, calling it the moment "when the world listens 'FAFO.'

Months after the US strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recounted the moment when President Donald Trump gave the go-ahead for attacks on the facilities. Describing it as a "fun moment", Hegseth said at an event that the President asked his assistant to "get him his phone".

At the event on Thursday, Hegseth shared, "That moment we realised that our bombers were out of Iran and the bombs had hit the target and the world didn't know." He continued, "It was a fun moment when Donald Trump turned to his assistant and said, go get me my phone. See. Ready? Boop. The world, listen, FAFO."

The US carried out precision airstrikes in June on three major Iranian nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan - marking Washington's first direct intervention in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Tehran. The strike on Fordow, a deeply buried facility, reportedly involved six 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bombs deployed by the US Air Force's B-2 stealth bombers, demonstrating the scale and secrecy of the mission.

During a Pentagon press briefing, Hegseth stated, "President Donald J. Trump directed the most complex and secretive military operation in history, and it was a resounding success, resulting in a cease-fire agreement and the end of the 12-day war [between Iran and Israel]."

He further said, "Because of decisive military action, President Trump created the conditions to end the war, [while also] decimating - choose your word - obliterating, destroying, Iran's nuclear capabilities." As Washington celebrated the success of its targeted operation, Tehran responded with sharp criticism of US involvement in regional affairs. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that cooperation with the United States is impossible unless Washington stops supporting Israel, shuts down its military bases, and ends its interference in the Middle East, Times of Israel reported, citing local media.

"The Americans sometimes say they would like to cooperate with Iran. Cooperation with Iran is not possible as long as the US continues to support the accursed Zionist regime, maintains military bases, and interferes in the region," Khamenei said. He added that such cooperation could only be considered if the US completely abandons its support for Israel, removes its military presence, and halts its regional interference. Accusing Washington of arrogance, Khamenei remarked, "The arrogant nature of the United States accepts nothing other than submission."

His comments came during a meeting with students in Tehran, marking the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy following Iran's Islamic Revolution that overthrew the Western-backed Shah.Iran has maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, before the recent conflict, it had enriched uranium close to weapons-grade levels, sparking global concern. Israel cited an "immediate existential threat" as the reason for launching strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, which Tehran countered with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli cities and military bases.A ceasefire between the two countries has remained in effect since June 24.

Amid the fragile calm, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that Tehran would rebuild its nuclear facilities "with greater strength" and reiterated that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking to Al Jazeera, said Iran is "not in a hurry" to resume nuclear talks with the United States but is open to indirect negotiations if Washington approaches "from an equal position based on mutual interest."

He added that a "shared understanding" about Israel is emerging among countries in the region, signalling shifting geopolitical alignments in the aftermath of the US-led strikes and the temporary truce.

With inputs from ANI