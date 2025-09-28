Donald Trump's aide makes BIG statement amid ongoing trade tensions: 'India must react...'

Howard Lutnick, US President Donald Trump's commerce secretary, said on Sunday, i.e., September 28, that India must "react correctly" to the United States and that "we need to fix a bunch of countries".

Howard Lutnick, US President Donald Trump's commerce secretary, said on Sunday, i.e., September 28, that India must "react correctly" to the United States and that "we need to fix a bunch of countries". In an interview with News Nation, Lutnick said that India must open its markets in order to avoid policies that could "harm" the States.

We have a bunch of countries to fix like Switzerland, Brazil, right? It's got an issue. India, these are countries that need to really react correctly to America. Open their markets, stop taking actions that harm America, and that's why we're off sides with them," said Lutnick.

He added that India must "play ball" with the US if it seeks American consumers. "Those, I think, will be sorted out, but they take time. And these countries have to understand that if you want to sell to the US consumer, right? You've got to play ball with the president of the United States. So those are still coming. A bunch of countries left but the big ones maybe the big ones you know India we'll sort it out over time," Lutnick stated.

He went on to claim that the "2026 economy is Donald Trump's economy". This is not the first time Lutnick has openly criticised India. Earlier, he claimed that "New Delhi would say sorry and reach a deal with Trump within a month or two.". "I think India is going to be at the table and they're going to say they're sorry and they're going to try to make a deal with Donald Trump," he had told Bloomberg.

Piyush Goyal's visit to US

Lutnick's remarks come shortly after a high-level Indian delegation, led by Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, visited the United States. According to an official statement by the government, the delegation held productive talks to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties.

