Donald Trump aide's BIG claim on why India-US deal fell through, says, 'PM Modi did not call...'

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick blames PM Modi for delays in the India-US trade deal, saying the agreement remains stalled as India continues purchasing Russian oil. Talks aim to resolve tariffs and boost bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 from USD 191 billion currently.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently spoke about the reasons behind the delay in finalising the India-US trade agreement, attributing it to a missed call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking on the All-In Podcast hosted by Chamath Palihapitiya, Lutnick said, 'Let’s be clear, it’s his deal. He’s the closer. He does the deal… You've got to have Modi. It’s all set up. They were uncomfortable doing it. So Modi didn’t call.'

The comments come amid heightened tensions over trade and energy issues between the two nations.

US Tariffs and Leverage Over Russian Oil

The statement follows President Donald Trump’s approval of legislation allowing tariffs of at least 500% on countries purchasing Russian oil, a move aimed at penalising such purchases. US Senator Lindsey Graham noted that the bill could give America substantial leverage over nations, including China, India and Brazil, pressuring them to stop buying discounted Russian energy.

India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil have remained a central obstacle in bilateral trade discussions. In August, the US had already imposed additional tariffs on Indian goods, citing concerns that oil imports were indirectly supporting Russia’s military activities in Ukraine. Currently, total tariffs on Indian products in the US stand at 50%, including 25% additional tariffs and 25% reciprocal tariffs from the Trump administration.

Trade Negotiations and Goals

India and the US have been engaged in multiple rounds of trade talks, with the latest official meeting taking place in New Delhi from December 10 to 12, 2025. Officials from both countries are working on a framework trade deal to resolve tariff issues and pave the way for a broader, comprehensive trade agreement.

The proposed pact aims to more than double bilateral trade, targeting $500 billion by 2030 from the current $191 billion. The agreement would enhance market access, reduce trade barriers, and promote investment opportunities between the two economies.

Current Trade Scenario

The US continues to be India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at $131.84 billion in 2024–25. India exported goods worth $86.5 billion to the US, making up around 18% of India’s total exports, while US imports accounted for 6.22% of India’s total goods imports. Overall, the American market represents 10.73% of India’s merchandise trade, highlighting the strategic importance of a formal trade agreement for both nations.

Resolving these issues remains a priority for both governments, as the deal has the potential to significantly strengthen economic ties and increase bilateral trade in the coming years.

