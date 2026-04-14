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Trump's AI 'blockade blockade song' takes centre stage amid US-Iran talks, Iran Embassy mocks 'today’s popular music'

Trump's AI 'blockade blockade song' takes centre stage amid US-Iran talks

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Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

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Trump's AI 'blockade blockade song' takes centre stage amid US-Iran talks, Iran Embassy mocks 'today’s popular music'

 President Donald Trump's AI-generated videos and memes have been circulating widely on the internet, sparking debate and discussions amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Satirically addressing a recent naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz,  Iran Embassy has mocked hard at Trump's threat, with an AI-generated 80s-style track 'Blockade, Blockade' featuring a Lego caricature of the US President, calling it a 'today's popular song'.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 01:31 PM IST

Trump's AI 'blockade blockade song' takes centre stage amid US-Iran talks, Iran Embassy mocks 'today’s popular music'
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 President Donald Trump's AI-generated videos and memes have been circulating widely on the internet, sparking debate and discussions amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Satirically addressing a recent naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz,  Iran Embassy has mocked hard at Trump's threat, with an AI-generated 80s-style track 'Blockade, Blockade' featuring a Lego caricature of the US President, calling it a 'today's popular song'.

Watch Trump's AI-generated 'Blockade, Blockade' song here:

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Trump's AI 'blockade blockade song' takes centre stage amid US-Iran talks, Iran Embassy mocks 'today’s popular music'
Trump's AI 'blockade blockade song' takes centre stage amid US-Iran talks
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