Trump's AI 'blockade blockade song' takes centre stage amid US-Iran talks, Iran Embassy mocks 'today’s popular music'

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President Donald Trump's AI-generated videos and memes have been circulating widely on the internet, sparking debate and discussions amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Satirically addressing a recent naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran Embassy has mocked hard at Trump's threat, with an AI-generated 80s-style track 'Blockade, Blockade' featuring a Lego caricature of the US President, calling it a 'today's popular song'.
President Donald Trump's AI-generated videos and memes have been circulating widely on the internet, sparking debate and discussions amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Satirically addressing a recent naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran Embassy has mocked hard at Trump's threat, with an AI-generated 80s-style track 'Blockade, Blockade' featuring a Lego caricature of the US President, calling it a 'today's popular song'.
Watch Trump's AI-generated 'Blockade, Blockade' song here: