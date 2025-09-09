Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump's adviser Peter Navarro calls India, China, BRICS 'vampires'; issues warning on trade practices': 'If they don't sell to the US...'

In an interview, Trump's aide said that the BRICS member countries cannot survive if they do not sell to the United States. Read here to know what exactly he said.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 07:36 AM IST

Donald Trump's adviser Peter Navarro calls India, China, BRICS 'vampires'; issues warning on trade practices': 'If they don't sell to the US...'
Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for US President Donald Trump decried the BRICS alliance and called the member countries 'vampires' whose unfair trade practices are affecting American coffers.

In an interview to 'Real America's Voice', which he shared on his X account, Navarro on Monday (US local time) said that the BRICS member countries cannot survive if they do not sell to the United States, with their exports affecting the Americans due to "unfair trade practices".

He said in the interview, "... The bottomline is that none of these countries can survive if they don't sell to the United States, and when they sell to the United States their exports, they're like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices. Let's see what happens. But I don't see how the BRICS stays together since historically they all hate each other and kill each other.

"He raked up several examples where he tried to convince of the alliance not working out as the countries "historically they all hate each other and kill each other".

Navarro said in the interview over the grouping, "Let's see how this is going to work out... Russia is getting into bed with China. China claims they own Vladivostok- the Russian port, and they're already through massive illegal immigration into Siberia, basically colonizing Siberia, which is the biggest landmass of the Russian semi-empire, so good luck with that, Putin, and then India, of course, is at war with China for decades... It was China that gave Pakistan a nuclear bomb. You got ships flying around the Indian Ocean now with Chinese flags. Modi, see how you kind of worked that out. Meanwhile, the Brazil economy is going down the tubes because of Lula's socialist policies- well, they keep the real leader of that country in a cell. Let's see what happens..."

His remarks came after the BRICS virtual summit was hosted under the chairmanship of Brazil.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented PM Modi at the virtual summit.He underscored in a post on X that India's message was that BRICS should work towards stabilising the international economy, address the impact of ongoing conflicts on the Global South & proactively support reforming multilateralism.

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva highlighted that the virtual summit saw discussions on the need to advance towards a more "just, balanced, and inclusive international order, one capable of responding more effectively to the demands of the Global South".

The BRICS members reaffirmed their commitment towards preserving and strengthening multilateralism and reforming international institutions, he noted in his post.

"We will remain committed to actively contributing to peace and to building collective solutions for global challenges", the Brazilian President wrote on X.

The BRICS is a group formed by eleven countries: Brasil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran, as described by the official website for BRICS 2025. It as a political and diplomatic coordination forum for countries from the Global South and for coordination in the most diverse areas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

