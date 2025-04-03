The United States government has rolled out a new order making it mandatory for American workers in China to stay away from making sexual and romantic relationships with Chinese citizens. Trump has extended the application of this order to family members, contractors and diplomats.

The United States government has rolled out a new order making it mandatory for American workers in China to stay away from making sexual and romantic relationships with Chinese citizens. US President Donald Trump has extended the application of this order to family members of the US workers, contractors with security clearances, and even diplomats.

Blanket ban on relationships with Chinese citizens

The ban includes US officials on mission in mainland China, US embassy in the capital, Beijing and various consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, Wuhan, and Hong Kong. The policy was executed by U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns who put this into effect a little before leaving China in January.

The blanket ban does not extend to personnel stationed outside China. However, this has one exception, which is, US personnel who already have relations with Chinese citizens must apply for exemption to avoid being punished. There is no guarantee that the exemption would be allowed, which if not, the officials must end their relationship, failing which they must leave China.

Prior similar policies

Many of the US' agencies already had the policy into effect, which is also known as “non-fraternization” policy, according to the Associated Press. The agency said that this policy was not publicly announced since Cold War but Americans, especially diplomats have been making such relationships with local in other countries.

Last year in summer, US personnel, guards and support staff working in US Embassy and five consulates in China, were banned from romantic and sexual relations with Chinese citizens. The policy enacted by Nicholas Burns made a blanket ban on such relations between Americans and Chinese citizens, even before Donald Trump took office.

Why this blanket ban?

The Donald Trump administration is doing so to not repeat the past experiences of risking the mission in danger due to relationships. During Cold War, countries across the world had used attractive men and women to lure people into divulging sensitive information. The US departments and agencies have also had history of requiring revealing relationship status especially in countries with potential threat like Russia and Cuba.