Donald Trump's address to the UN: What US President said in his hour-long speech | 10 key points

WORLD
trump started with a joke about a broken teleprompter, saying 'whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble'.
US President Donald Trump addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday. This was his first speech at the world body since returning to office earlier this year. The US President talked about several issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change and migration. He started with a joke about a broken teleprompter, saying 'whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble'.
After finishing his speech, Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that his speech was very well received. "It was a great honor to speak before the United Nations. I believe the speech was very well received. It focused very much on energy and migration/immigration. I have been talking about this for a long period of time and this Forum, was the absolute best from the standpoint of making these two important statements. I hope everybody gets to watch it!" he wrote.
"It is always an honor to speak at the United Nations, even if, their equipment is somewhat faulty. Make America Great Again!" - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/0MSIvlOiyC— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 23, 2025