Donald Trump's address to the UN: What US President said in his hour-long speech | 10 key points

US President Donald Trump addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday. This was his first speech at the world body since returning to office earlier this year. The US President talked about several issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change and migration. He started with a joke about a broken teleprompter, saying 'whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble'.

Key points of Donald Trump's UN speech

Trump said China and India are the 'primary funders' of the Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. The US President again claimed that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, repeating his claim from the podium of the UN to world leaders. Trump called climate change the ‘greatest con job ever’ and accused other countries of breaking pollution rules. "The carbon footprint is a hoax, made up by people with evil intentions and they’re heading down a path of total destruction," Trump told the General Assembly. The US President said that European countries are 'going to hell' because of migration. "Uncontrolled migration is the top issue of our time," he said Trump called for countries to close their borders and expel foreigners, and accused the UN of leading a “globalist migration agenda”. He repeated an offer to levy heavy tariffs on Russia in order to end its invasion of Ukraine, but said that European countries would first have to cease buying Russian energy products. Countries that cherish freedom are 'fading fast' because of their policies on these two subjects, he said. He outlined what he said makes America 'the hottest country in the world' which is experiencing its 'golden age'. "Your countries are being ruined," he also said, pointing to UN programs that he said provide food, shelter and debit cards to fund migrant journeys to the United States. "The UN is funding an assault on Western countries," Trump said. Ending his speech after 56 minutes, the President concluded: "You need strong borders, and traditional energy sources, if you want to be great again."

After finishing his speech, Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that his speech was very well received. "It was a great honor to speak before the United Nations. I believe the speech was very well received. It focused very much on energy and migration/immigration. I have been talking about this for a long period of time and this Forum, was the absolute best from the standpoint of making these two important statements. I hope everybody gets to watch it!" he wrote.