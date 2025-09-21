Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike: After Microsoft, JP Morgan, Google issues 'urgent' memo, says, 'We are here to...'

Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Top 7 iconic performances that define her career, from Poo to Geet
As H-1B visa application fee hike kicks in from today, Google has issued an 'urgent' memo to its H-1B visa holders employees. In its memo, Google stated that those who are abroad need to return to the United States immediately before the Sunday deadline. The company also advised its employees on US H-1B visas to avoid any nternational travel. The memo futher pointed out stated that there can be re-entry complications under the new federal policy. Google has ensured to provide support for those unable to return before the deadline.
On Friday, President Trump's announced a $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications, a staggering 6,600% increase from current costs. After Amazon, Tata Consulting Serices, Microsoft, Meta, Apple.Google has the most employees on H-1B visa.
"We are reaching out with an urgent update regarding international travel for individuals on H-1B visas. A Proclamation is scheduled to take effect this Sunday at 12:01 AM ET. It introduces significant changes to re-entry procedures for H-1B visa holders currently outside the United States. We continue to review the Proclamation, but the initial advice we have received is that re-entry will require a mandatory payment of $100,000 per petition, which may cause substantial delays or prevent re-entry to the US," the memo read.
The memo stated:
Microsoft has asked holders of H-1B and H-4 visas to remain in the United States for sometime now via an internal email, as reported by Reuters. The tech giant requested its employees, who are holders of these visas and presently outside the US, to come back on September 21, before the deadline.
Microsoft, in its email, wrote, “We strongly recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US tomorrow before the deadline.” Not just Microsoft, JPMorgan’s immigration counsel has also issued the same advisory for H1-B visa holders to stay in the country and avoid, as much as possible, traveling outside the country.