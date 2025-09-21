Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike: After Microsoft, JP Morgan, Google issues 'urgent' memo, says, 'We are here to...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Top 7 iconic performances that define her career, from Poo to Geet

As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stunning profile pictures

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can’t wait for...'

GST rate cuts effective from September 22: Prices of over 375 items to get slashed, check full list here of goods and services getting cheaper

Navratri 2025: 5 famous temples in Delhi-NCR to seek Maa Durga's blessings

Madhuri Dixit wanted to marry this cricketer, but one misunderstanding ended their love story; he is...; here’s what went wrong

Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire, dances her heart out with Urmila Matondkar and Karan Johar: Watch viral

Jaane Jaan turns 2: 7 reasons why Vijay Varma's role remains unforgettable

Meet woman, who lost her corporate job during COVID-19, took THIS major decision, now earns Rs 60 lakhs, she is...

No fix stance on H-1B visa? Elon Musk's mixed views on H-1B visa resurface after Donald Trump's restrictions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Top 7 iconic performances that define her career, from Poo to Geet

Kareena Kapoor birthday special: 7 iconic performances that define her career

As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stunning profile pictures

As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stu

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can’t wait for...'

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike: After Microsoft, JP Morgan, Google issues 'urgent' memo, says, 'We are here to...'

As H-1B visa application fee hike kicks in from today, Google has issued an 'urgent' memo to its H-1B visa holders employees. What was in their 'urgent memo'

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 01:20 PM IST

Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike: After Microsoft, JP Morgan, Google issues 'urgent' memo, says, 'We are here to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As H-1B visa application fee hike kicks in from today, Google has issued an 'urgent' memo to its H-1B visa holders employees. In its memo, Google stated that those who are abroad need to return to the United States immediately before the Sunday deadline. The company also advised its employees on US H-1B visas to avoid any nternational travel. The memo futher pointed out stated that there can be re-entry complications under the new federal policy. Google has ensured to provide support for those unable to return before the deadline.

On Friday, President Trump's announced a $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications, a staggering 6,600% increase from current costs. After Amazon, Tata Consulting Serices, Microsoft, Meta, Apple.Google has the most employees on H-1B visa. 

Google memo to H-1B visa holders

"We are reaching out with an urgent update regarding international travel for individuals on H-1B visas. A Proclamation is scheduled to take effect this Sunday at 12:01 AM ET. It introduces significant changes to re-entry procedures for H-1B visa holders currently outside the United States. We continue to review the Proclamation, but the initial advice we have received is that re-entry will require a mandatory payment of $100,000 per petition, which may cause substantial delays or prevent re-entry to the US," the memo read.

The memo stated:

  • If you are currently outside the US with a valid H-1B visa, make plans to return and enter the US before the Proclamation takes effect on Sunday, September 21 at 12:01 am ET (i.e. by this Saturday night).
  • If you are currently in the US: We strongly advise against any international travel if you are in valid H-1B status or need to travel to activate your H-1B visa. You should remain in the US.
  • Departing the US may result in complications or denial of re-entry under the new policy.
  • If you are unable to return prior to the deadline in H-1B status: please reach out to go/immigration-help.
  • We understand this may create challenges, and we are here to support you. We are actively monitoring the situation and will keep you updated as we learn more.

Microsoft issues advisory

Microsoft has asked holders of H-1B and H-4 visas to remain in the United States for sometime now via an internal email, as reported by Reuters. The tech giant requested its employees, who are holders of these visas and presently outside the US, to come back on September 21, before the deadline.

Microsoft, in its email, wrote, “We strongly recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US tomorrow before the deadline.” Not just Microsoft, JPMorgan’s immigration counsel has also issued the same advisory for H1-B visa holders to stay in the country and avoid, as much as possible, traveling outside the country.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence deal a threat for India? US expert reveals telltale signs, cites nuclear…
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence deal a threat for India? US expert reveals telltal
Delhi airport issues advisory after massive cyberattack hits Europe flights: 'Passengers are advised to...'
Delhi airport issues advisory after massive cyberattack affects flights
Telangana teacher’s dance with students goes viral with 5 million views; have you watched it yet?
Telangana teacher’s dance with students goes viral with 5 million views; have yo
Pakistan’s Khwaja Asif claims Saudi Arabia will jointly fight 'aggressors' in case of war; Was he hinting at India?
Pakistan’s Khwaja Asif claims Saudi Arabia will jointly fight 'aggressors' in ca
'Totally different place than last year': Donald Trump on Washington crime crackdown
'Totally different place than last year': Trump on Washington crime crackdown
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE