Donald Trump reveals NFT trading cards portrayed as ‘Superman’

Donald Trump, a former US president, has already announced his candidacy for president in 2024. The 76-year-old has just revealed a website where digital trading cards of himself will be sold. He is portrayed as a superhero, an astronaut, an old West sheriff, and other characters in the $99 digital cards.

Author Stephen King tweeted, "Obama, Bush, and Clinton are working for the poor & disadvantaged in their various ways. Trump is selling $99 trading cards. And running for president. Ain't that America, something to see."

Some conservatives have taken offence at Trump's promotion of his digital cards on his social media network Truth Social. (Also Read: Either Moscow wins or world would be destroyed: Vladimir Putin’s prominent ally)



According to the New York Times, he even said during the launch that his four years in the White House were superior to those of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

America needs a superhero, the former US president declared as he unveiled the trading cards. It is well known that he found the thought of being projected as Superman to be fascinating.

On his 50th birthday, a cake with a skyline decoration had a cutout of a Superman-like figure with the head still attached.

The Republican is asking his followers to donate more than $20 toward the price of the digital trading cards.

According to reports, these trading cards, which are non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, won't bring in any money for Trump's campaign. According to a licence agreement, Trump will receive the revenue from the cards, which is worrying his advisors.

Trump's NFT offers additional incentives, such as the chance to enter a drawing to meet him or play golf at one of his properties. Additionally, buyers of 45 cards will receive a ticket for a banquet at a Trump resort in Florida.

The corporation that sells the cards was established in Delaware in February, according to the NYT investigation. The firm address on the card website is in Utah. The business asserted that Trump does not own, manage, or control it.

The business claims that it has a licence to use Trump's name, likeness, and pictures from a business named CIC Digital L.L.C., which was established in April of last year.

The Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, is reported to be at that address. Nick Luna, a former assistant to Trump, serves as one of the company's directors.