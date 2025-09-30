Donald Trump reveals his favourite word, says it is making America 'rich again', WATCH here

Exclusive | Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has 'killed' film business, says even Netflix and other Hollywood producers will..
WORLD
His comments come amid ongoing tension between the US and India as they struggle to strike a trade deal.
US President Donald Trump has revealed his favourite word, saying it makes America rich again. The US President said tariffs is his favourite word in the English dictionary and he loves 'tariffs' as it is the 'most beautiful'. His comments come amid ongoing tension between the US and India as they struggle to strike a trade deal. India and Brazil have been amongst the highest-tariffed countries by the US, at 50 per cent since August 2025.
"I love tariffs. Most beautiful word... Tariff is my favourite word... We're becoming rich as hell... We've taken in trillions of dollars... When we finish this out, there'll never be any wealth like what we have. Other countries had been taking advantage of us for years... Now we're treating them fairly," Trump said.
On tariffs, he added, "Other countries were taking advantage of us for years and years. Now we're treating them fairly," in his speech at a gathering of top US military generals and others at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Arizona.
#WATCH | "I love tariffs. Most beautiful word... Tariff is my favourite word... We're becoming rich as hell... We've taken in trillions of dollars... When we finish this out, there'll never be any wealth like what we have. Other countries had been taking advantage of us for… pic.twitter.com/g4n1bA586X— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025
Recently, in his post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America."
