US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he is committed to taking control of Gaza but may allow Middle Eastern nations to rebuild parts of it. "I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to New Orleans for the Super Bowl. "As far as rebuilding, we may let other states in the Middle East handle sections of it. But we’re committed to making sure Hamas doesn’t move back.”

Trump described Gaza as a "demolition site" and said the remaining structures would be removed. He also mentioned that the US could accept some Palestinian refugees, but decisions would be made on a case-by-case basis.

The remarks follow Trump’s earlier idea of a US-led reconstruction effort in Gaza, though he has not explained how the US would take control of the territory. His statement has sparked criticism from world leaders, with Saudi Arabia and other nations rejecting the plan.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Trump is expected to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, though no dates were given. Trump is also scheduled to meet Jordan’s King Abdullah on February 11 in Washington.

Jordan’s King Abdullah has strongly opposed Trump’s plan, warning it could increase instability in the region. According to Reuters, he plans to tell Trump that the proposal could lead to more radicalism and threaten Jordan’s peace agreement with Israel.