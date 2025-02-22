The decision to replace the desk comes just days after billionaire Elon Musk brought his four-year-old son to the Oval Office

In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump has ordered the removal of the historic Resolute Desk from the Oval Office. The desk, which has been closely linked to American presidents for 145 years, is being replaced temporarily by the C&O desk, previously used by President George HW Bush and others.

Trump announced the decision on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying, “This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement!” He explained that presidents can choose from one of seven desks upon taking office and that the Resolute Desk is currently undergoing “light refinishing”—a process he called “a very important job.”

The decision to replace the desk comes just days after billionaire Elon Musk brought his four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, to the Oval Office. During a live broadcast, the child was seen picking his nose and rubbing the desk, sparking speculation that Trump, known for his strong dislike of germs, may have ordered its removal as a result.

Trump has long expressed his concerns about hygiene, once calling handshaking a “barbaric” practice. During a 2017 press conference, he reiterated, “I’m also very much of a germaphobe, by the way, believe me.” While there is no confirmation that Musk’s son directly influenced the decision, the timing has led many to question whether it played a role.

The Resolute Desk is one of the most famous pieces of furniture in the White House. It was crafted from the oak timbers of the British ship HMS Resolute and gifted to President Rutherford B. Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880. It has been used by nearly every US president since, except Lyndon B Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Gerald Ford.

Initially placed on the Second Floor of the White House, the desk was moved to the Oval Office during John F Kennedy’s presidency. It gained iconic status when photographs showed young John F Kennedy Jr peeking out from a door panel beneath it. After a brief period at the Smithsonian, it was returned to the Oval Office by President Jimmy Carter in 1977 and has remained there ever since—until now.