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Donald Trump rejects Iran's proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz in 7 days, plans to resume bombing after midterms

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi conveyed peace plan at UN via Qatar: reopen Hormuz, pause fighting on all fronts including Lebanon if US lifts port blockade, releases frozen funds, waives oil sanctions. Trump privately skeptical, told aides renewed bombing likely.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 11:42 AM IST

Donald Trump rejects Iran's proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz in 7 days, plans to resume bombing after midterms
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United States President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's proposal to reopen conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz and halt fighting in Middle East within seven days, and told aides he expects to resume bombing after November midterm polls, Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed US officials.

This came after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters at United Nations that Tehran conveyed peace plan to Washington through Qatari mediators, saying deal would trigger seven-day countdown to reopening strategic waterway and pause in regional fighting.

"If there is seriousness on US side to come to a deal and reopen Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared," top Iranian diplomat had said.

Previously, US official had told Reuters that Washington and Tehran were having "positive and constructive discussions through mediators."

However, Trump was privately sceptical that Iran would meet his demands, WSJ report said. It added US President told his staff that he sees renewed bombing campaign as likely.

Iran awaits official US response

As of Saturday, September 26, Iran awaited official response from US on its peace proposal.

Diplomatic efforts surrounding UN General Assembly in New York underscored global stakes of seven-month-old war, which has severely disrupted oil flows through one of world's most critical shipping lanes.

Conflict has also spilt over to various other parts of region. If US were to agree to Iran's plan, warring parties could start wider talks "on mutually agreed subjects," Araghchi said.

Tehran would reopen Strait of Hormuz and hostilities would end on all fronts, including Lebanon. Plan in turn requires US to lift blockade on Iranian ports, release Iran's frozen funds, and waive oil sanctions.

Iran's seven-day proposal comes after numerous attempts at diplomacy have failed to end conflict, which began on February 28 with coordinated US and Israeli strikes.

Since then, war has alternated between pauses and renewed strikes, claiming thousands of lives and degrading Iran's conventional forces and damaging its already ailing economy.

Iran and its proxies in West Asia have retaliated by extending conflict throughout region. Iranian military forces have struck US allies in Gulf with drones and missiles while its Houthi allies in Yemen have targeted Saudi interests.

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq were blamed for pipeline attack that temporarily took more Saudi oil off market. All while, Iranian-aligned Hezbollah has been engaged with Israeli forces in Lebanon.

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