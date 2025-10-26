Donald Trump reiterates India ‘completely cutting back’ on Russian oil ahead of key China talks

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump doubled down on his long-standing assertion that India is cutting back on its Russian oil purchases

US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that India will 'completely stop' purchasing oil from Russia, despite New Delhi's insistence that its energy choices are exclusively motivated by national interest.

Trump reiterated his long-standing claim that India is reducing its purchases of Russian oil while speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Saturday. In reference to the recent US sanctions against Russian oil firms Rosneft and Lukoil, Trump said, "You probably saw today, China is cutting back very substantially on the purchase of Russian oil, and India is cutting back completely, and we've done sanctions."

These remarks were made ahead of Trump's planned visit to South Korea to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as part of an Asia tour taking place amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington over raw material access, trade, and technology.

Trump responded that he 'may be discussing it' and expressed hope that the negotiations would result in a 'complete deal' when asked if he would discuss China's oil relations with Russia.

Trump has made several similar statements in recent weeks, and his most recent declaration is just one of them. He told reporters earlier that India has promised to 'stop' purchasing oil from Moscow by the end of the year, but he recognised that it would take time.

"India, as you know, has told me they are going to stop It's a process. You can't just stop buying oil overnight. By the end of the year, they'll be down to almost nothing, almost 40 per cent of the oil," he had said.

"India, as you know, told me that they would stop," Trump repeated during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House. You can't just halt it; it's a process. However, they will be reduced to nearly nothing by the end of the year. That is a significant issue.

However, New Delhi has continuously refuted Trump's assertions, stating that India's energy strategy is still "independent and focused on ensuring stable prices and reliable supply chains". The administration has emphasised that national interests, not outside pressure, are taken into consideration when making decisions over crude imports.