PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by THIS date; Check eligibility and other details
Masterstroke by Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Elections: RJD leader promises to double allowances of..., Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for...
Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media, see post here
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns fans with classic off-white saree look for film's promotion; SEE PICS
Donald Trump reiterates India ‘completely cutting back’ on Russian oil ahead of key China talks
Thailand, Cambodia sign 'historic' peace deal brokered by Trump in Malaysia
Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2 Kharna: How to make traditional jaggery kheer for sacred fast; step-by-step recipe
Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's demise due to kidney failure highlights early warning signs, transplant risks
Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's manager REVEALS he underwent THIS surgery, recalls his last moments: 'Khana khaate-khaate..'
Amid Kajol, Twinkle Khanna 'justifying cheating' statement, Deepika Padukone's take on infidelity goes viral: 'I did meet others, but I was commited to..'
WORLD
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump doubled down on his long-standing assertion that India is cutting back on its Russian oil purchases
US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that India will 'completely stop' purchasing oil from Russia, despite New Delhi's insistence that its energy choices are exclusively motivated by national interest.
Trump reiterated his long-standing claim that India is reducing its purchases of Russian oil while speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Saturday. In reference to the recent US sanctions against Russian oil firms Rosneft and Lukoil, Trump said, "You probably saw today, China is cutting back very substantially on the purchase of Russian oil, and India is cutting back completely, and we've done sanctions."
These remarks were made ahead of Trump's planned visit to South Korea to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as part of an Asia tour taking place amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington over raw material access, trade, and technology.
Trump responded that he 'may be discussing it' and expressed hope that the negotiations would result in a 'complete deal' when asked if he would discuss China's oil relations with Russia.
Trump has made several similar statements in recent weeks, and his most recent declaration is just one of them. He told reporters earlier that India has promised to 'stop' purchasing oil from Moscow by the end of the year, but he recognised that it would take time.
"India, as you know, has told me they are going to stop It's a process. You can't just stop buying oil overnight. By the end of the year, they'll be down to almost nothing, almost 40 per cent of the oil," he had said.
"India, as you know, told me that they would stop," Trump repeated during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House. You can't just halt it; it's a process. However, they will be reduced to nearly nothing by the end of the year. That is a significant issue.
However, New Delhi has continuously refuted Trump's assertions, stating that India's energy strategy is still "independent and focused on ensuring stable prices and reliable supply chains". The administration has emphasised that national interests, not outside pressure, are taken into consideration when making decisions over crude imports.