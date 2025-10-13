Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Payments Bank wins contract for FASTag ANPR-based toll collection on Gurugram-Jaipur highway

Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war as he arrives in Israel: 'I'm good at...'

Nobel Prize in Economics 2025 awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt; know details

Japan declares nationwide influenza epidemic, cases surge past 6,000; Should India worry?

Will Gaza Peace Plan fail as Hamas resumes attacks on opponents, tightens grip on Gaza Strip despite surrender expectations

Is Diwali 2025 on October 20 or 21? Check celebration date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, and more

At least 42 dead in South Africa as bus crashes off mountain road

Dev Diwali 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance of Dev Deepawali this year

BIG Boost For Tamil Nadu: THIS company set to invest Rs 150000000000 in the state for..., will create 14000 new jobs, name is...

Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan fighting? Has new Afghan War begun? How may it impact India?

Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan fighting? Has new Afghan War begun? How may ...

Pakistan: 10 protestors killed, many injured amid clashes between security forces, TLP members; know what happened so far

Pakistan: 10 protestors killed, many injured amid clashes between security force

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Payments Bank wins contract for FASTag ANPR-based toll collection on Gurugram-Jaipur highway

Jio Payments Bank wins contract for MLFF project on Gurugram-Jaipur highway

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war as he arrives in Israel: 'I'm good at...'

US President Donald Trump once again reiterated his claim of resolving several conflicts worldwide, including the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 04:04 PM IST

Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war as he arrives in Israel: 'I'm good at...'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump once again reiterated his claim of resolving several conflicts worldwide, including the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan. Once again, he stated that his mediation averted a potential war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Speaking aboard Air Force One, en route to the Middle East, Trump said that the Gaza ceasefire would be the eighth conflict that he has successfully resolved.

The US President also shed light on the escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, asserting he would take up the matter once he is back in Washington. “This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I’ll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars,” Trump said. 

"Think about India, Pakistan. Think about some of the wars that were going on for years. We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country, and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. It’s pretty good," he added.

Asserting he did not do this "for the Nobel Peace Prize", the US President continued, "It’s an honour to do it. I saved millions of lives. In all fairness to the Nobel Committee, it was for 2024. This (Nobel Peace Prize) was picked for 2024. But there are those who say you could make an exception because a lot of things happened during 2025 that are done and complete and great. But I did not do this for the Nobel. I did this to save lives."

Trump further said that he leveraged trade in order to stop the conflict between India and Pakistan. "I settled a few of the wars just based on tariffs. For example, between India and Pakistan, I said, if you guys want to fight a war and you have nuclear weapons. I am going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100 per cent, 150 per cent, and 200 per cent…I said I am putting tariffs. I had that thing settled in 24 hours. If I didn’t have tariffs, you could have never settled that war."

Hamas releases hostages 

All 20 hostages have been released by Hamas after two long years. Coinciding with the arrival of President Trump in Israel, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that 13 more hostages freed by Hamas are on their way back to Tel Aviv. Previously, seven hostages were transferred to Israel and were on their way back home. 

Scenes of celebration emerged from several regions in Israel as all hostages were released by the Palestinian terror group, Hamas, after having been kept captive for two years. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Big Diwali 2025 offer: Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung S25 ultra get massive discounts on Flipkart starting at just Rs...
Big Diwali 2025 offer, Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max get massive discounts
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma issues BIG statement on 39.5% rise of Muslims in state: 'Centre's Detect, Delete,...'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma issues BIG statement on 39.5 percent rise of muslim
Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Big B gifts himself three expensive plots in Alibagh, buys 9,557 square feet of land worth...
Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Big B gifts himself three expensive plots in Alibagh
Japan declares nationwide influenza epidemic, cases surge past 6,000; Should India worry?
Japan declares nationwide influenza epidemic, cases surge past 6,000; Should Ind
Gautam Gambhir reveals FIRST conversation with Shubman Gill after Test captaincy change: 'We've thrown you...'
Gautam Gambhir reveals FIRST conversation with Shubman Gill after Test captaincy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE