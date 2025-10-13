Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war as he arrives in Israel: 'I'm good at...'

US President Donald Trump once again reiterated his claim of resolving several conflicts worldwide, including the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump once again reiterated his claim of resolving several conflicts worldwide, including the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan. Once again, he stated that his mediation averted a potential war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Speaking aboard Air Force One, en route to the Middle East, Trump said that the Gaza ceasefire would be the eighth conflict that he has successfully resolved.

The US President also shed light on the escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, asserting he would take up the matter once he is back in Washington. “This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I’ll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars,” Trump said.

"Think about India, Pakistan. Think about some of the wars that were going on for years. We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country, and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. It’s pretty good," he added.

Asserting he did not do this "for the Nobel Peace Prize", the US President continued, "It’s an honour to do it. I saved millions of lives. In all fairness to the Nobel Committee, it was for 2024. This (Nobel Peace Prize) was picked for 2024. But there are those who say you could make an exception because a lot of things happened during 2025 that are done and complete and great. But I did not do this for the Nobel. I did this to save lives."

Trump further said that he leveraged trade in order to stop the conflict between India and Pakistan. "I settled a few of the wars just based on tariffs. For example, between India and Pakistan, I said, if you guys want to fight a war and you have nuclear weapons. I am going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100 per cent, 150 per cent, and 200 per cent…I said I am putting tariffs. I had that thing settled in 24 hours. If I didn’t have tariffs, you could have never settled that war."

Hamas releases hostages

All 20 hostages have been released by Hamas after two long years. Coinciding with the arrival of President Trump in Israel, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that 13 more hostages freed by Hamas are on their way back to Tel Aviv. Previously, seven hostages were transferred to Israel and were on their way back home.

Scenes of celebration emerged from several regions in Israel as all hostages were released by the Palestinian terror group, Hamas, after having been kept captive for two years.