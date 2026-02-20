Donald Trump reasserts role in India-Pakistan ceasefire, says '11 very expensive jets shot down'

US President Donald Trump again claimed he stopped a potential India-Pakistan war by threatening 200% tariffs, alleging 11 fighter jets were shot down during the clash. India rejected any third-party mediation, stating that de-escalation was handled through DGMO-level military talks.

United States President Donald Trump has again asserted that he prevented a potential military escalation between India and Pakistan last May by warning both nations of severe trade consequences. Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, Trump said he had threatened to impose 200 per cent tariffs on both countries if hostilities continued.

According to Trump, the warning proved decisive. He claimed that once the prospect of economic losses became clear, both sides stepped back from confrontation. The US leader has previously maintained that his personal outreach to leaders in New Delhi and Islamabad played a crucial role in calming tensions.

Fresh Allegation of Fighter Jet Losses

In his latest remarks, Trump introduced a new assertion, stating that the conflict had reached an advanced stage, with aerial engagements underway. He alleged that as many as 11 high-value fighter aircraft were downed during the clashes, describing them as 'very expensive jets.'

Trump linked the escalation to India’s military action under Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians in April last year. He said he directly contacted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging them to de-escalate.

Pakistan’s Acknowledgment

Trump further claimed that Sharif publicly credited him with preventing a large-scale war. According to the US President, the Pakistani leader stated that millions of lives were potentially saved due to Washington’s intervention at a critical juncture. Trump portrayed the episode as an example of how economic leverage and direct diplomacy can influence global crises.

India Rejects Third-Party Role

India, however, has consistently dismissed suggestions of external mediation. The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated that the cessation of hostilities was achieved through established military communication channels between the two sides.

Officials in New Delhi have maintained that decisions related to de-escalation were handled at the level of the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries, without involvement from any third party.

Trump has repeated his version of events several times, but India’s position remains unchanged, firmly rejecting claims that outside intervention played a role in ending the standoff.