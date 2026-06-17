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Donald Trump reaffirms support to PM Modi, says, ‘If India is attacked, US is there to help’

In an attempt to renew ties with India, US President Donald Trump assured that the US will help India if the nation is attacked but only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader. The two leaders were seen shaking hands at the event and discuss the ongoing West Asia issues and trade agreement.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 08:54 PM IST

Donald Trump reaffirms support to PM Modi, says, ‘If India is attacked, US is there to help’
Donald Trump has promised that support to India if it is attacked (White House X account)
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US President Donald Trump, as a sign of unwavering support to India, stated that Washington will help India if the nation is attacked, provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader. During a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the 52nd G7 Summit, Trump lauded the defence relations between India and US and affirmed support precisely for the PM Modi-led nation during conflict situations. 

Trump, India’s friend 

“I think it is a great relationship. If they were attacked, we would be there to help them. We don't have a contract, but if they are attacked and he (PM Modi) is the leader, we are going to be there to help. If anybody attacks that man, we are going to be there. If there is another leader, I don't know about that”, Trump said. 

The two leaders were seen shaking hands at the event. “As long as I am President, they (India) have a great friend in the White House. Everyone here loves India and they have tremendous respect for this (PM Narendra Modi) man,” he said. The two leaders met at the G7 Summit in France, their first in-person talks in over 16 months.  

India-US talks at G7 

It started with a warm handshake at Tuesday’s G7 outreach. By Wednesday, PM Modi and Donald Trump were in serious talks. And Trump even called the Prime Minister “calm and cool.” The White House had earlier confirmed that the meeting would focus heavily on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement. 

Earlier sources also said that PM Modi and Trump were likely to discuss the situation in West Asia, the strategic Strait of Hormuz, energy imports from the United States and the proposed bilateral trade agreement during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. The sources also said both countries are keen on building a long-term energy partnership, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in the energy sector amid concerns over disruptions to global supply chains caused by tensions in West Asia. 

The proposed India-US trade deal is in its final stages, with negotiations progressing steadily and work on the agreement expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The two nations reached an interim trade agreement earlier in February after a year of talks. The meeting assumes significance as instability in the Strait of Hormuz continues to impact global energy markets and maritime trade. The narrow waterway remains one of the world's most critical shipping routes, handling a substantial portion of global oil and gas supplies.  

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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