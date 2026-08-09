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Donald Trump ready to settle on nuclear issue with Iran, but on one condition: Here's what POTUS wants

With Israel preparing for possible fresh strikes, Donald Trump appears to be looking for a way out of the Iran conflict. A latest report claims that Trump might settle on the nuclear issue with Iran.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 09:09 PM IST

Donald Trump ready to settle on nuclear issue with Iran, but on one condition: Here's what POTUS wants
Will the US settle the nuclear issue with Iran and end the Middle East conflict? (X)
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On one hand, Israel has cancelled all military leaves and is set to be ready for a fresh attack on Iran. The United States, on the other hand, appears to be seeking an exit from the conflict. Yes, you read it right! US President Donald Trump is looking to take a respectable exit from the military confrontation with Iran, as the ongoing tensions is getting complex for the superpower with each day. As per a new report, the US administration might set aside the nuclear issue with Iran and declare victory if Tehran fully reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

 

Trump weighs exit from Iran conflict

 

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump has spent weeks preparing the groundwork for this outcome and has privately informed senior aides that he could withdraw without securing a formal nuclear agreement with Tehran.

 

Iran sets conditions for reopening Hormuz

 

Meanwhile, Iran has presented a set of demands to the US to restore transit through the crucial waterway, including seeking billions of dollars in payments, the end of the US naval blockade, and the complete withdrawal of US forces from the region.

 

Hormuz becomes key leverage in conflict

 

For those unversed, Iran has been disrupting transit through the Strait of Hormuz using missile and drone attacks ever since the US and Israel jointly launched airstrikes, starting February 28. This has given significant leverage to Tehran in the conflict over the nuclear powers, Israel and the US.

 

Although Trump has been repeatedly saying that Hormuz is fully open for all countries, such claims have turned out to be premature, resulting in continued uncertainty over shipping and raising fresh concerns among nations. Iran also attempted to levy tolls on commercial shipping through Hormuz, which US officials firmly rejected.

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