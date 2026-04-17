Donald Trump reacts to claims of Melania Trump having relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, calls it 'fake' news: 'It bothered her'

US President Donald Trump has rejected claims of First Lady Melania Trump having relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling it 'fake news'.

US President Donald Trump has rejected claims of First Lady Melania Trump having relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling it 'fake news'.He said that the claims of her having links with Epstein bother her, but have been proven as fake news.

Donald Trump while speaking to Fox News, he said, “The fake news was saying she did and she had none. And I think that's been proven, it bothered her that the fake news was being fake news. And so she just wanted to clarify that.”

Donald Trump's reaction comes days after Melania Trump clarified that she has no relation with Jeffrey Epstein in a rare White House address. she said, “the lies linking ⁠me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," She added that she had never had a relationship with Epstein or ‌his ⁠associate Ghislaine Maxwell, with whom she said she had only a casual correspondence.