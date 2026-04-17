FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump reacts to claims of Melania Trump having relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, calls it 'fake' news: 'It bothered her'

Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani: Who is Asia's richest man? Who is world's richest man and how much does he have? Details here

'I have gained weight': Patralekha hits back at trolls, slams them for mocking her after 'delivering a baby', advices 'learn to be little kind'

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check date, time and how to download

GT vs KKR preview: Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-head, pitch report and more

Viral video: Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya', netizens say 'yeh abhi tak zinda hai'

Indonesia: Helicopter loses contact just 5 minutes after takeoff, crashes in West Klimantan province; 8 killed

Pakistan behind Noida workers' protests? Police chief says Pak-based social media handles instigated violence

Understanding Skin Undertones and Their Role in Makeup

Dr. Vinod Sharma’s Notable Works Transform Learning Through Brain Science Techniques

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya', netizens say 'yeh abhi tak zinda hai'

Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya'

5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026

5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202

Understanding Skin Undertones and Their Role in Makeup

Understanding Skin Undertones and Their Role in Makeup

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026

5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202

Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'

Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer

Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned

Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump reacts to claims of Melania Trump having relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, calls it 'fake' news: 'It bothered her'

US President Donald Trump has rejected claims of First Lady Melania Trump having relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling it 'fake news'.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 12:52 PM IST

Donald Trump reacts to claims of Melania Trump having relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, calls it 'fake' news: 'It bothered her'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has rejected claims of First Lady Melania Trump having relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling it 'fake news'.He said that the claims of her having links with Epstein bother her, but have been proven as fake news.

Donald Trump while speaking to Fox News, he said, “The fake news was saying she did and she had none. And I think that's been proven, it bothered her that the fake news was being fake news. And so she just wanted to clarify that.”

Donald Trump's reaction comes days after Melania Trump clarified that she has no relation with Jeffrey Epstein in a rare White House address. she said, “the lies linking ⁠me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," She added that she had never had a relationship with Epstein or ‌his ⁠associate Ghislaine Maxwell, with whom she said she had only a casual correspondence.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump reacts to claims of Melania Trump having relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, calls it 'fake' news: 'It bothered her'
Donald Trump reacts to claims of Melania Trump having relationship with Epstein
Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani: Who is Asia's richest man? Who is world's richest man and how much does he have? Details here
Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani: Who is Asia's richest man?
'I have gained weight': Patralekha hits back at trolls, slams them for mocking her after 'delivering a baby', advices 'learn to be little kind'
'I have gained weight': Patralekha hits back at trolls: 'Learn to be kind'
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check date, time and how to download
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in
GT vs KKR preview: Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-head, pitch report and more
GT vs KKR preview: Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-head, pitch report and more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026
5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202
Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'
Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement