Trump praised Xi and called the US China relationship a great one in Shenzhen ahead of his historic trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin on nuclear talks, Iran, trade and the Russia Ukraine war.

Trump is in China for a big moment in world politics. He has called his relationship with China a great one. He said this in Shenzhen just before his big meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Trump praises Xi in Shenzhen

Speaking at the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting in Shenzhen, Trump thanked Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan for their warm welcome, called the reception unbelievable, and praised Xi as an incredible leader. Trump discussed his relationship with Xi in an interview with Fox News. He claimed to have a wonderful connection with China. He referred to it as a partnership based on respect. He gestured at yesterday's greeting and last night's seating.

He said that no such welcome had ever occurred in Chinese history. He described it as a significant victory for the US. Trump also discussed technology and talent. America needs to look after its geniuses, he added. There aren't many of them, he said. His argument was straightforward. Smart individuals are necessary for innovation, and they require protection.

Historic meeting with Xi and Putin

Trump is preparing for a historic trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin to discuss cooperation and opportunities for all three countries. The talks are expected to cover nuclear disarmament, Iran, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war, at a time when the US-Russia New START treaty has expired and Washington wants Beijing to join nuclear reduction talks.

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Xi and Putin meet before Trump's arrival

In their bilateral discussions in Shenzhen prior to Trump's arrival, Xi and Putin reaffirmed closer ties between Russia and China as well as a multipolar global order. Putin stated that despite the challenging global circumstances, their political collaboration remained productive, while Xi described their relationship as solid as a mountain in the face of wind and rain.