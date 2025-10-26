FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 07:19 AM IST

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday raised tariffs on Canada by 10%, over and above the already-imposed tariffs, due to the "fraudulent" advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan that was broadcast during the MLB World Series.

"Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn't! Their (Canada's) Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD. Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Donald Trump posted on Truth Social while aboard Air Force One.

Multiple Canadian products already face a 35% tariff, while steel and aluminium are subject to a 50% tariff, and energy products face a mere 10%. Trump did not clarify which products or sectors the additional 10% will apply to.

Trump further claimed that Canada is looking to be "rescued" by the Supreme Court regarding tariffs and called for the ad to be taken down immediately.

"The sole purpose of this FRAUD was Canada's hope that the United States Supreme Court will come to their "rescue" on Tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States. Now the United States can defend itself against high and overbearing Canadian Tariffs (and those from the rest of the World as well!)," he posted on X.

Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump refused to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, just moments before departing the White House for his trip to Asia.

When asked by reporters whether he intended to hold talks with Carney, who will also be in Asia, Trump replied, "No, I don't have any plan to."

The controversial ad uses a clip of former US president Ronald Reagan, which is allegedly misinterpreted as being against tariffs. The Ontario government reportedly paid for the ad, which has been running on major US networks and cost $75 million.

This comes weeks after US President Trump and visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed trade, border security, and ongoing negotiations between the two neighbouring nations on October 7, providing the backdrop to the sudden termination of talks.

Addressing reporters at the Oval Office, Trump described the trade talks as "complicated, more complicated than maybe any other agreement we have on trade." He explained that the complexity stemmed from both competition and closeness between the two countries, describing it as a mix of "natural conflict" and "mutual love." 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

