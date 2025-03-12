WORLD
Stating that soldiers of both Russia and Ukraine are being killed in this 'horrible war', Trump said reaching a ceasefire is 'very important'
US President Donald Trump has welcomed Ukraine agreeing to the ceasefire after the peace talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and further affirmed hope that Russia will also agree to it. Stating that soldiers of both Russia and Ukraine are being killed in this "horrible war", Trump said reaching a ceasefire is "very important".
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (local time), Trump said, "Ukraine, ceasefire, just agreed to a little while ago. Now we have to go to Russia and hopefully President Putin will agree to that also and we can get this show on the road. We can get this horrible war...I get the reports and they're not American soldiers. They're Ukrainian and they're Russian. But, people are being killed outside of that. People are being killed in the cities as things explode throughout the cities and we want to get that war over with."
"So, I think it's very big. I think it's a big difference between the last visit you saw at the Oval Office and so that's a total ceasefire, Ukraine has agreed to it, and hopefully Russia will agree to it. We're going to meet with him later on today and tomorrow and hopefully we'll be able to wipe out a deal. But I think the ceasefire is very important. If we can get Russia to do it, that'll be great. If we can't, we just keep going on and people are going to get killed, lots of people," he added.
Trump's statement comes after Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an "immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire," which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by Russia.
The US will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.
"The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace. The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine," the joint statement released following the United States-Ukraine Meeting in Jeddah read.
During the meeting, the delegations of the two nations discussed the importance of humanitarian relief efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the above-mentioned ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.
The two delegations agreed to name their negotiating teams and immediately begin negotiations toward an enduring peace that provides for Ukraine's long-term security. The US committed to discussing these specific proposals with representatives from Russia. The Ukrainian delegation reiterated that European partners shall be involved in the peace process.
The representatives of Ukraine and the US praised the "bravery of the Ukrainian people" in defence of their nation and agreed that "now is the time to begin a process toward lasting peace."
The Ukrainian delegation also reiterated the "Ukrainian people's strong gratitude to President Trump, the US Congress, and the people of the United States" for making possible meaningful progress toward peace.
The Presidents of the two nations agreed to conclude a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources as soon as possible to expand Ukraine's economy and guarantee Ukraine's long-term prosperity and security, the joint statement added.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed Trump's leadership for Ukraine's decision to agree to a ceasefire and said the ball is in the "Russian court."
"Today was a good day for peace. Thanks to @POTUS's leadership and under the gracious hospitality of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, we are one step closer to restoring durable peace for Ukraine. The ball is now in Russia's court," Rubio stated.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed Kyiv's willingness to accept the proposal and termed it a "positive step." He stated that the ceasefire would take effect 'immediately' if Russia agreed to it.
In a post on X, Zelenskyy stated, "I received a report from our delegation on their meeting with the American team in Saudi Arabia. The discussion lasted most of the day and was good and constructive--our teams were able to discuss many important details. Our position remains absolutely clear: Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war, and we want to do everything to achieve it as soon as possible and in a reliable way--so that war does not return."
"At this meeting with the Americans, Ukraine proposed three key points: silence in the skies--stopping missile strikes, bombs, and long-range drone attacks; silence at sea; real confidence-building measures in this whole situation, in which diplomacy is ongoing, which primarily means the release of prisoners of war and detainees--both military and civilian--and the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly transferred to Russia. The American side understands our arguments and considers our proposals. I am grateful to President Trump for the constructive conversation between our teams," he added.
I received a report from our delegation on their meeting with the American team in Saudi Arabia. The discussion lasted most of the day and was good and constructive—our teams were able to discuss many important details.
Last week, Trump said that he has received a letter from his counterpart President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where he expressed Ukraine's readiness to come to a negotiating table to bring lasting peace closer. Trump said that Zelenskyy also expressed Ukraine's willingness to sign the agreement on minerals and security.
Addressing a joint session of Congress, Trump said that he appreciated the letter he received from Zelenskyy. He stated that his administration had a serious discussion with Russia and they have strong signals that Moscow is ready for peace.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
