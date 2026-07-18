Donald Trump proposes replacing immigrant truckers in US, lakhs of Indians to hit

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday presented a proposal to hire American military veterans as truckers by replacing the already existing large number of immigrant truckers. He termed them as "alien truck drivers."

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday presented a proposal to hire American military veterans as truckers by replacing the already existing large number of immigrant truckers. In the statement, the President accused most of them of being "on drugs and alcohol" and "killing a lot of people".

If the proposal becomes a reality, it could potentially become a major setback to Indian immigrants in the US, who have occupied a major portion of the trucking industry in recent years.

Trump's statement came during his address at the military investment summit in Pennsylvania, while he also emphasised that a nationwide crackdown on immigrant truckers was already underway by his administration as many of those immigrants had arrived in the country by illegal means, and therefore did not have proper documents and licences most of the times to drive their big rigs, according to a report by The New York Times.

"My administration will soon take historic action against illegal alien truck drivers who are just killing a lot of people," the US President was quoted as saying by the American broadcaster, PBS. "They can't read signs. Many of them are on drugs or alcohol, and they shouldn't be driving these things, and they came in totally illegally, and we don't want them, but they are driving all over American roadways," Trump added.

Trump called these immigrant truckers "alien truck drivers" whom he is seeking to replace with US military veterans. "We're going to replace them with proud American veterans. We are going to take our veterans, we're going to make them, we're going to teach them a lot about driving trucks," Trump was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

The president added that "any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a commercial driver's licence." He did not elaborate much about the proposal.

The Indian truckers in the US

As part of the crackdown, about 200,000 immigrant drivers lost their authorization to work in the US, all of whom had received licenses to work in March this year, reported The New York Times.

Trucking has particularly gained momentum in the US in recent times, especially among immigrants, both legal and illegal, as a very less number of American citizens are willing to drive big vehicles, and also because of the earning margin, as they receive a potentially significant wage soon after arriving in the US.