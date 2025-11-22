Donald Trump proposes new 28-points peace plan involving..., awaits Ukraine's approval, says 'we have a...',

US President Donald Trump's administration has devised a possible path to achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia, stressed that the proposal would move forward only on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval. The 28-points peace plan involves Ukraine ceding eastern territories.

His remarks come amid heightened discussions over a new US-drafted peace plan that is currently being considered by Kyiv. The proposal, according to CNN, is still under development and is expected to undergo significant revisions as negotiations continue.

Zeleskyy calls for 'national unity'

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the country is facing one of the most challenging moments in its history, as it weighs the implications of the US proposal, Al Jazeera reported. Speaking at a public gathering outside his office in Kyiv, Zelenskyy stressed the need for national unity and reiterated that he would never betray the Ukrainian people. "Now is one of the most difficult moments of our history ... Now, Ukraine can face a very difficult choice -- either losing dignity or risk losing a major partner," Zelenskyy said. "I will fight 24/7 to ensure that at least two points in the plan are not overlooked - the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians," he added.

What is in Donald Trump's new peace plan?

A new Ukraine peace proposal being discussed within the Trump administration could involve Kyiv ceding territory in the eastern Donbas region and agreeing to limits on its military capabilities in exchange for US-backed security guarantees, CNN reported, citing a Western official familiar with the ongoing deliberations. According to CNN, the US officials said the proposal remains a work in progress, noting that any eventual agreement would require compromises from both Russia and Ukraine, who have been in conflict since 2014, turning the situation into a full-scale war after Moscow's invasion in 2022.

The officials stressed that some of the elements currently circulating -- including those seen as favouring Moscow's demands -- are not final and are expected to change as discussions continue. The draft, comprising 28 points, has reportedly been reviewed by US President Donald Trump and has his support, CNN reported. It represents Washington's latest attempt to revive peace efforts and end the nearly three-year-long conflict. Some provisions, particularly those calling for Ukrainian territorial concessions in areas not fully under Russian control, have previously been rejected by Kyiv.



