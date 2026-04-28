Trump press dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen charged with attempt to assassinate US president

The charges were detailed in documents made public by the US Justice Department, according to CNN. The incident took place during the annual event in the US capital Washington DC, where Trump, First Lady Melania, Vice-President JD Vance, and other top officials were in attendance.

Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old suspect in the White House correspondents' dinner shooting, has been charged with attempting to assassinate United States President Donald Trump, Al Jazeera reported Monday. The charges were detailed in documents made public by the US Justice Department, according to CNN. The incident took place during the annual event in the US capital Washington DC, where Trump, First Lady Melania, Vice-President JD Vance, and other senior officials were in attendance.

The shooting occurred on Saturday at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the suspect allegedly breached a security checkpoint and fired shots before being subdued by security officials. Authorities confirmed the president and other key attendees were evacuated safely. One security officer sustained injuries during the response. CNN reported that Allen approached and ran through the magnetometer at the venue while holding a long gun.

Prosecutors have said that Allen faces multiple charges, including attempting to assassinate the US president, transportation of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, as per CNN. According to US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the suspect managed to fire "a couple shots" before being stopped. Speaking to CNN, Blanche said the suspect "barely got past the perimeter" and was "immediately subdued" by law enforcement and Secret Service personnel.

Earlier, Trump described the suspect as a "radicalised" and "sick" person. Speaking to CBS News, Trump said he had reviewed a manifesto attributed to the suspect, which indicated a shift in beliefs. "I read a manifesto...he's radicalised. He was a Christian believer, and then he became an anti-Christian...His family was very concerned. He was probably a pretty sick guy," Trump said. Blanche said preliminary findings suggest the suspect may have been targeting members of the Trump administration. He also defended the security response, stating the objective was to maintain a secure environment. "Make no mistake about it, the Secret Service did their jobs last night," he said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).