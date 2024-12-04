Feinberg, the CEO of Cerberus Capital Management, has limited experience in defense policy but is a trusted member of Trump’s inner circle

US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen billionaire Stephen Feinberg as Deputy Defense Secretary, a decision sparking debates over his qualifications and potential conflicts of interest. Feinberg, the CEO of Cerberus Capital Management, has limited experience in defense policy but is a trusted member of Trump’s inner circle.

Feinberg has a background in private equity rather than government or military service. His firm, Cerberus, has invested heavily in defense-related industries, including military vehicle manufacturing and aviation training. He previously served on Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board, but his expertise lies primarily in banking and investment.

A key concern is Feinberg’s ties to defense investments. Cerberus owns Navistar Defense, a military vehicle manufacturer, and operates Cerberus Venture One, which invests in defense technologies. As Deputy Defense Secretary, Feinberg would oversee the Pentagon’s budget and technological development—a role that some believe could potentially overlap with his firm’s business interests.

US Federal ethics rules require officials to avoid decisions affecting their financial holdings, raising questions about how Feinberg will manage these responsibilities.

Feinberg’s appointment comes amid reports of other potential candidates for the role. Robert Wilkie, who led the Pentagon transition, and Trae Stephens, co-founder of defense tech company Anduril, were also considered. David Norquist, who held the position during Trump’s first term, was another contender.