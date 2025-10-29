FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Trump's peace plan fails? Netanyahu accuses Hamas of violations, orders 'powerful' strikes on Gaza

The order follows heightened tensions after Israel alleged that Hamas -- the militant group which presently controls Gaza -- fired on its forces in southern parts of the Palestinian territory. It was earlier reported that Israeli troops were shot at in Rafah, after which they returned fire.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 12:02 AM IST

Trump's peace plan fails? Netanyahu accuses Hamas of violations, orders 'powerful' strikes on Gaza
Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered immediate "powerful" strikes on the Gaza Strip after accusing the Hamas of violating the ceasefire. The order follows heightened tensions after Israel alleged that Hamas -- the militant group which presently controls Gaza -- attacked its forces in southern parts of the Palestinian territory. It was earlier reported that Israeli troops were shot at in Rafah, after which they returned fire.

Shortly after the Israeli order, Hamas announced that it would postpone the handover of another hostage body that was earlier scheduled for Tuesday evening. "We will postpone the handover that was scheduled for today due to the occupation's violations," the armed group said in a statement. It added that any Israeli "escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies." Hamas has so far returned 15 of the 28 hostage bodies it had agreed upon as a part of the ceasefire deal that came into effect on October 10.

The Gaza ceasefire has held up until now despite similar incidents of violations in recent weeks. Hamas has also accused Israel of breaking the ceasefire dozens of times and killing at least 80 people since the truce was enforced. In light of the incidents, several top ministers and far-right leaders in Israel have been calling for a resumption of the war in Gaza and complete elimination of Hamas. The Gaza war began after Hamas launched a surprise attack in southern Israel in October 2023, killing over 1,200 people and taking hundreds of others hostage. After that, Netanyahu ordered a large-scale offensive into Gaza that has claimed the lives of more than 68,000 Palestinians.

