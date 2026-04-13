'Donald Trump owes Pope an apology': Minnesota Bishop criticises US President over 'disrespectful' remarks on Pope Leo XIV

Trump’s post marked a deep divide and a feud between two of the world’s most critical figures. This has been the first time that a current US president has been in an open conflict with an American pope.

Minnesota Bishop Robert Barron, a member of Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, has publicly criticised US President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks about Pope Leo XIV. Bishop Barron said that the President’s statements were inappropriate and disrespectful.

Minnesota Bishop’s criticism of Donald Trump

Continuing his opinion on Trump’s remarks on Pope, Bishop Robert Barron said that the former owes an apology to Pope Leo XIV, after Donald Trump made shocking remarks on Truth Social on Sunday evening, where he called the first American pope “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.” “The statements made by President Trump on Truth Social regarding the Pope were entirely inappropriate and disrespectful,” Barron wrote, adding, “I think the President owes the Pope an apology.”

Trump lashes out at Pope

Trump on Monday lashed out at the first American pope in a long Truth Social post, accusing him of being “WEAK on Crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy.” He further said that he doesn’t “want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States.” “Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician,” Trump said.

After his tirade, Trump posted an illustration where he appeared like Jesus to heal a sick man. On Trump’s social media post, Pope Leo reacted and said that he did not fear the Trump administration. “I have no intention of having a debate with him,” Leo said.

Trump’s post marked a deep divide and a feud between two of the world’s most critical figures. This has been the first time that a current US president has been in an open conflict with an American pope.

What the Pope said?

Trump reacted after Pope Leo denounced the “delusion of omnipotence” triggering the US-Israel war in Iran. He opined that political leaders must stop fighting and negotiate peace, and without directly naming Trump or the US, people have widely interpreted his message as being directed at the US administration.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops expressed their dismay over Trump's attack. “I am disheartened that the President chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father,” said Archbishop Paul S Coakley, president of the organization, in a statement on social media.