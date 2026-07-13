Trump orders US flags to be flown at half-mast to honour late senator Lindsey Graham

In a post on Truth Social, Trump paid tribute to Graham, describing him as a "dear friend" and praising his service to the country and to the state of South Carolina.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that national flags across the country will be flown at half-mast until Saturday evening in honour of the late senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 11. In a post on Truth Social, Trump paid tribute to Graham, describing him as a "dear friend" and praising his service to the country and to the state of South Carolina.

In his post, Trump wrote: "In honor of the remarkable life and achievements of Senator Lindsey Graham, a dear friend of mine and a truly great man who achieved so much for our country and his beloved home state of South Carolina, I am ordering all American flags throughout the United States lowered to half-mast until Saturday evening at 6 P.M. GOD BLESS YOU, LINDSEY!"

In a separate post, Trump remembered Graham as a "true American patriot" and called him one of the greatest senators he had known. "Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working and was a true American patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed," Trump said.

Lindsey Graham, considered a close aide of Trump, passed away on Saturday after a "brief and sudden illness", his office announced on Sunday. Graham's office said the family of the Republican senator from South Carolina had sought privacy during the difficult time. "On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement said.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Graham "a great American and Patriot" and reflected on his legacy as a senator and "dedicated public servant." Lauding him as a "one-of-a-kind politician," Bessent said that the South Carolina Senator will be missed across the globe.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).