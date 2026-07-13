FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Trump orders US flags to be flown at half-mast to honour late senator Lindsey Graham

Trump orders US flags at half-mast to honour senator Lindsey Graham

US-Iran war: Trump says Strait of Hormuz is open, slams Iranian leadership

US-Iran war: Trump says Hormuz is open, slams Iranian leadership

PM Modi News: From Vinyl To Coffee; Inside PM Modi’s Unique Cultural Gifts To Australian PM!

PM Modi News: From Vinyl To Coffee; Inside PM Modi’s Unique Cultural Gifts To Australian PM!

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Trump orders US flags to be flown at half-mast to honour late senator Lindsey Graham

In a post on Truth Social, Trump paid tribute to Graham, describing him as a "dear friend" and praising his service to the country and to the state of South Carolina.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 02:54 AM IST

Trump orders US flags to be flown at half-mast to honour late senator Lindsey Graham
US President Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that national flags across the country will be flown at half-mast until Saturday evening in honour of the late senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 11. In a post on Truth Social, Trump paid tribute to Graham, describing him as a "dear friend" and praising his service to the country and to the state of South Carolina.

In his post, Trump wrote: "In honor of the remarkable life and achievements of Senator Lindsey Graham, a dear friend of mine and a truly great man who achieved so much for our country and his beloved home state of South Carolina, I am ordering all American flags throughout the United States lowered to half-mast until Saturday evening at 6 P.M. GOD BLESS YOU, LINDSEY!"

In a separate post, Trump remembered Graham as a "true American patriot" and called him one of the greatest senators he had known. "Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working and was a true American patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed," Trump said.

Lindsey Graham, considered a close aide of Trump, passed away on Saturday after a "brief and sudden illness", his office announced on Sunday. Graham's office said the family of the Republican senator from South Carolina had sought privacy during the difficult time. "On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement said.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Graham "a great American and Patriot" and reflected on his legacy as a senator and "dedicated public servant." Lauding him as a "one-of-a-kind politician," Bessent said that the South Carolina Senator will be missed across the globe.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump orders US flags to be flown at half-mast to honour late senator Lindsey Graham
Trump orders US flags at half-mast to honour senator Lindsey Graham
US-Iran war: Trump says Strait of Hormuz is open, slams Iranian leadership
US-Iran war: Trump says Hormuz is open, slams Iranian leadership
Gen-Z protests return in Nepal as Balen Shah govt faces heat over mass evictions
Why are youth in Nepal protesting against Balen Shah's govt?
US-Iran war: Projectiles hit Iran's Qeshm island near Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate
US-Iran war: Projectiles hit Qeshm island near Hormuz as tensions rise
BJP minister Nitesh Rane blasts Aamir Khan for his third marriage: 'He is becoming brand ambassador of love jihad'
BJP minister Nitesh Rane blasts Aamir Khan for his third marriage
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement